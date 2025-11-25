Girls basketball rewind: Who ruled the Greater Western Ohio Conference last season?

With high school basketball season nearly upon us, let’s take a look back at what went down in the Greater Western Ohio Conference last season and see what it might tell us about this winter:
2024/25 Champions: Fairmont (22-3 overall, 14-0 GWOC)
Game of the Year: Fairmont 62, Springboro 51, Dec. 11, 2024
The Firebirds overcame a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter with a 24-11 period to give the reigning state runner-up its first loss.
Janiyah Hargrave and Kaylah Thornton combined to score 41 points for Fairmont in the win. Springboro’s Bryn Martin scored 18 points, and Aniya Trent had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Fairmont won the rematch on the road 51-43 on its way to capturing its first league title since 2020.
Postseason results: Springboro got back to the state semifinals where it lost to Cincinnati Princeton 49-47 in a back and forth thriller at Fairfield High School. Fairmont lost to Princeton in the Region 3 semifinals 57-50. Springfield and Wayne advanced to a District final game.
Scoring leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin averaged 22.3 points per game.
Top scoring returner: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave averaged 17.1 ppg.
Top underclassman: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
Rebounding leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent averaged 8.9 rebounds per game.
Top rebounding returner: Fairmont freshman Janiyah Hargrave.
FG percentage leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent shot 56.9 percent on 111 of 195 shooting, averaging 9.4 points per game.
Top FG percentage returner: Beavercreek sophomore Aubrey Hall shot 53.4 percent.
3-point percentage leader: Springboro junior McKenzie Jones (32-74) and Centerville junior Bella Keeton (48-111) both shot 43.2 percent.
FT percentage leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin made 86.7 percent in going 170-for-196.
Top FT percentage returner: Centerville junior Bella Keeton shot 81.8 percent.
Assists leader: Springboro senior Bryn Martin averaged 4.7 assists per game.
Top assists returner: Springfield junior Jada Crockran averaged 4.6 apg.
Steals leader: Fairmont junior Kaylah Thornton averaged 5.0 steals per game.
Blocks leader: Springboro senior Aniya Trent averaged 2.4 blocks per game.
Top blocks returner: Springfield junior Kleighonna Grable averaged 0.8 bpg.
2025 Division I All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams (underclassmen bold)
Player of the Year: Bryn Martin, Springboro.
Coach of the Year: Jeremey Finn, Kettering Fairmont.
First Team: Bryn Martin, Springboro, 6-1, sr., 23.0 (points per game).
Second Team: Janiyah Hargrave, Kettering Fairmont, 5-9, fr., 17.3.
Third Team: Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont, 5-8, jr., 15.8.
Special Mention: Aniya Trent, Springboro, 6-2, sr., 10.1.
Honorable Mention: Caroline McDowell, Centerville, 5-7, sr., 14.6; Milly Portis, Springfield, 5-9, jr., 13.6; Day’Veona Boynton, Springfield, 5-11, jr., 13.0; Imani Frazier, Huber Heights Wayne, 5-11, sr., 10.7; McKenzie Jones, Springboro, 5-11, jr., 11.8; Bella Keeton, Centerville, 5-2, jr., 13.2.
2025 Division II All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams
Honorable Mention: Kaleigh Norman, Miamisburg, 5-9, sr., 10.0.
About the Author