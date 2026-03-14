Girls basketball: Russia can’t keep up with Strasburg-Franklin in D-VII final

DAYTON — Russia couldn’t keep up with Strasburg-Franklin and lost 38-17 in the Division VII state final on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.
The Tigers (25-5) scored the first seven points and pulled away further. They led 11-5 at the end of the first, 17-8 at halftime and 31-11 at the end of the third.
Russia shot 5 for 33 (15.2 percent) from the floor and committed 17 turnovers.
The Raiders, which advanced to state for the first time in program history, will lose nine seniors to graduation.
Russia finishes 25-4 overall.
This story will be updated with more information, photos and videos.
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
In Other News
1
Archdeacon: ‘Dayton will go as far as Javon Bennett goes’
2
2026 A-10 Tournament Diary: Day 3 in Pittsburgh
3
Cincinnati Bengals: Former backup QB Josh Johnson rejoining club on...
4
Cincinnati Bengals: Newly-signed Allen believes team can compete for...
5
Sports on TV 3/14: WBC quarterfinals on FS1 and FOX
About the Author