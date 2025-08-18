Breaking: Wright State welcomes the highest number of students living on campus in a decade

Girls basketball: Springboro senior commits to Tulsa

Mckenzie Jones helped lead Panthers to state semifinals last season
Springboro junior McKenzie Jones tries to fight off pressure defense during the Panthers' state semifinal loss to Cincinnati Princeton on Sunday at Fairfield High School. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Springboro junior McKenzie Jones tries to fight off pressure defense during the Panthers' state semifinal loss to Cincinnati Princeton on Sunday at Fairfield High School. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Springboro High School senior Mckenzie Jones announced her commitment to the University of Tulsa’s women’s basketball program on Monday.

Jones, a 5-foot-11 wing, averaged 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds as a junior for a team that reached the Division I state semifinals before losing 49-47 to Cincinnati Princeton.

Jones was Springboro’s second-leading scorer, trailing only senior Bryn Martin (22.3 points per game), who committed to Ohio State in May.

Jones started her high school career at Cincinnati Purcell Marian, which won state championships in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Jones received a scholarship offer from Tulsa in July. She also had offers from Cleveland State, Western Kentucky and Bellarmine among others.

Tulsa finished 17-15 last season and has posted winning records in all four seasons of head coach Angie Nelp’s tenure.

