Girls basketball: St. Henry wins program’s first state championship

The Redskins crushed Canton Central Catholic 53-34 to win the D-VI championship and cap the program’s first state berth.

The Crusaders kept it close in the first quarter, but St. Henry went on a 12-2 run in the second to take a 26-13 halftime lead. They scored 13 straight in the third quarter to push their lead to as many as 29 points.

Sophomore guard Addy Homan led the squad with 20 points. Senior forward Karlee Buschur scored 11 and senior guard Alexis Buschur scored eight.

The Redskins (27-1) had 12 steals and forced the Crusaders (23-6) into 17 turnovers. St. Henry had 12 turnovers, with just one in the first half.

This story will be updated with more information, photos and videos.