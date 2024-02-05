Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Pickerington Cent. (10) 18-3 153
2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 19-1 143
3. Mason (2) 18-2 139
4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 17-2 100
5. Marysville 18-3 93
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17-3 83
7. Cin. Princeton (1) 17-3 78
8. Uniontown Lake 17-2 62
9. Akr. Hoban 15-2 39
10. Rocky River Magnificat 14-5 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Strongsville 17. Springboro 17. Olmsted Falls 14. Stow-Munroe Falls 12.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (16) 21-1 175
2. Thornville Sheridan (2) 20-0 117
3. Proctorville Fairland 18-1 115
4. Circleville 18-0 109
5. Copley 19-2 100
6. Akr. SVSM 13-5 80
7. Bryan 17-1 64
8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-2 48
9. Mansfield Sr. 17-2 40
10. Beloit W. Branch 17-2 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 34. Gates Mills Gilmour 15. Bellevue 12. Shaker Hts. Laurel 12.
DIVISION III
1. Miami East (11) 21-0 160
2. Alter (3) 18-2 149
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 17-2 123
4. Waynesville (1) 21-0 101
5. Portsmouth 17-2 82
6. Castalia Margaretta 17-2 78
7. Cols. Africentric (2) 18-2 68
8. Mechanicsburg 18-1 46
9. Liberty Center 16-2 32
10. Cin. Country Day 15-4 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 27. Warrensville Hts. 21. LaGrange Keystone 20. Columbiana Crestview 17.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (13) 18-2 174
2. Berlin Hiland (1) 17-2 136
3. Newark Cath. (2) 17-0 135
4. Convoy Crestview 17-2 114
5. Loudonville 16-1 97
6. Gibsonburg 18-1 83
7. Tri-Village (1) 16-3 54
8. Waterford 15-3 47
9. Defiance Ayersville 16-1 45
10. Legacy Christian Academy (1) 17-2 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 29. Richmond Hts. 13.
