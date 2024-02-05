Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

BreakingNews
By Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (10) 18-3 153

2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 19-1 143

3. Mason (2) 18-2 139

4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 17-2 100

5. Marysville 18-3 93

6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17-3 83

7. Cin. Princeton (1) 17-3 78

8. Uniontown Lake 17-2 62

9. Akr. Hoban 15-2 39

10. Rocky River Magnificat 14-5 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Strongsville 17. Springboro 17. Olmsted Falls 14. Stow-Munroe Falls 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (16) 21-1 175

2. Thornville Sheridan (2) 20-0 117

3. Proctorville Fairland 18-1 115

4. Circleville 18-0 109

5. Copley 19-2 100

6. Akr. SVSM 13-5 80

7. Bryan 17-1 64

8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-2 48

9. Mansfield Sr. 17-2 40

10. Beloit W. Branch 17-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 34. Gates Mills Gilmour 15. Bellevue 12. Shaker Hts. Laurel 12.

DIVISION III

1. Miami East (11) 21-0 160

2. Alter (3) 18-2 149

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 17-2 123

4. Waynesville (1) 21-0 101

5. Portsmouth 17-2 82

6. Castalia Margaretta 17-2 78

7. Cols. Africentric (2) 18-2 68

8. Mechanicsburg 18-1 46

9. Liberty Center 16-2 32

10. Cin. Country Day 15-4 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 27. Warrensville Hts. 21. LaGrange Keystone 20. Columbiana Crestview 17.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 18-2 174

2. Berlin Hiland (1) 17-2 136

3. Newark Cath. (2) 17-0 135

4. Convoy Crestview 17-2 114

5. Loudonville 16-1 97

6. Gibsonburg 18-1 83

7. Tri-Village (1) 16-3 54

8. Waterford 15-3 47

9. Defiance Ayersville 16-1 45

10. Legacy Christian Academy (1) 17-2 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 29. Richmond Hts. 13.

