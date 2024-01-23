Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

By Associated Press
37 minutes ago
The top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Olentangy (4) 15-1 79

2. Pickerington Cent. (3) 14-3 76

3. Mason (1) 13-2 58

4. Cin. Princeton 12-1 57

5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 14-2 54

6. Whitehouse Wayne 13-2 50

(tie) Marysville 12-3 50

8. Lake 12-1 21

9. Hoban 12-2 14

10. Strongsville 13-2 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (10) 14-1 100

2. Sheridan 15-0 76

3. STVM 11-2 69

4. Fairland 14-1 63

5. Circleville 14-0 58

6. Copley 14-2 43

7. Bryan 13-1 27

8. Unioto 15-2 20

9. Mansfield 16-1 19

10. W. Branch 13-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gilmour Acad. 15. Granville 13.

DIVISION III

1. Miami East (2) 14-0 87

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (5) 15-1 84

3. Alter (1) 13-2 81

4. Waynesville (1) 15-0 53

5. Margaretta 14-1 49

6. Portsmouth 13-2 46

7. Col. Africentric (1) 12-2 29

8. Mechanicsburg 15-1 27

9. Waynedale 11-2 14

(tie) Cin. Country Day 10-2 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Keystone 12. Liberty Center 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (6) 14-2 88

2. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-2 76

3. Newark Cath. (1) 14-0 67

4. Convoy Crestview 13-2 63

5. Loudonville 15-0 52

6. Tri-Village (1) 13-1 44

7. Waterford 13-2 38

8. Ayersville 13-0 33

9. Marion Local 11-4 25

10. Gibsonburg 13-1 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 13. Legacy Christian (1) 13.

