Girls Basketball state semifinal pairings announced

The winner will play either Rocky River Magnificat (20-5) or Pickerington Central (23-3) in the D-I state championship game at 8:30 p.m. on March 15 at UD Arena.

The Panthers, who enter the state semis on an 11-game winning streak, were state runner-up last season. They fell to Olmsted Falls 52-45 in last year’s D-I state championship game.

Alter (18-8) will play unbeaten Lancaster Fairfield Union (27-0) in a D-IV state semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus.

The winner will play Shaker Heights Laurel (14-13) or Bellevue (26-1) in the D-IV state final at 4:15 p.m. on March 14 at UD Arena.

The Knights beat Greater Catholic League rival Cincinnati McNicholas 67-63 on Saturday to advance to the state tournament for the 10th time in school history. They’ve won five state championships with the last one coming in 2022.

In D-VI, Minster (22-5) will play Columbus Grove (25-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Elida High School. The other semifinal includes Rootstown (27-1) and Beverly Fort Frye (21-4). The D-VI state final is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 15 at UD Arena.

The Wildcats are seeking their fifth state title in program history. They’re back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2020.

Fort Loramie is seeking its second straight state title. The Redskins, last year’s D-IV state champion, will play Ottoville (25-2) in a D-VII state semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Elida High School. The winner will play either Mogadore (23-4) or Waterford (25-1) at 5:15 p.m. March 15 at UD Arena.

The Redskins beat Waterford 42-29 last season to claim their fourth state title in program history.

State semifinal tickets can be purchased online at ohsaa.org/tickets. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students.

State semifinals schedule

Division I

Springboro vs. Princeton, 5 p.m. March 9 at Fairfield

Magnificat vs. Pickerington Central, 1 p.m. March 9 at Mansfield Senior

State final: 8:30 p.m. March 15 at UD Arena

Division II

Winton Woods vs. Big Walnut, 3 p.m. March 9 at Vandalia Butler

Olmsted Falls vs. Anthony Wayne, 4 p.m. March 9 at Mansfield Senior

State final: 7:30 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena

Division III

Purcell Marian vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy, 3 p.m. March 9 at St. Mary’s Memorial

Lyndhurst Brush vs. Avon Lake, 3 p.m. March 9 at Canton Memorial Field House

State final: 1 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena

Division IV

Laurel vs. Bellevue, 3 p.m. March 8 at Elyria Catholic

Fairfield Union vs. Alter, 1 p.m. March 8 at Ohio Dominican University

State final: 4:15 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena

Division V

Creston Norwayne vs. Columbus Africentric Early College, 2 p.m. March 8 at Mansfield Senior

Portsmouth vs. Fairland, 4 p.m. March 8 at Logan

State final: 10:45 am Saturday, March 15 at UD Arena

Division VI

Rootstown vs. Fort Frye, 7 p.m. March 7 at Claymont

Minster vs. Columbus Grove, 6 p.m. March 7 at Elida Field House

State final: 2 p.m. March 15 at UD Arena

Division VII

Mogadore vs. Waterford, 7 p.m. March 7 at Dover

Ottoville vs. Fort Loramie, 8:30 p.m. March 7 at Elida Field House

State final: 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at UD Arena