Girls basketball: Where to watch regional games this week

Here are the regional semifinal games involving local teams with action taking place Tuesday and Wednesday:

Division I

No. 1 Fairmont (24-0) vs. No. 8 Newark (17-7)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Expo Center’s Taft Coliseum

Fairmont cruised past Mason as the latest indicator of the strength possessed by the Firebirds. Senior Kaylah Thornton (18.0 points per game) and sophomore Janiyah Hargrave (16.4 ppg) were the top-two scorers in the Greater Western Ohio Conference this season. Fairmont averages 16.5 steals per game.

Only three times has an opponent stayed within 10 points — Pickerington Central and Springboro twice — and Princeton is the only other team to score at least 40 points against the Firebirds.

Newark overcame a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Lancaster in its district title game and has also beaten Dublin Jerome in overtime. The Wildcats finished second in the Ohio Capital Conference behind defending state champion Pickerington Central and have won nine consecutive games.

The winner plays No. 1 Lewis Center Olentangy or No. 4 Berea-Midpark at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ohio Expo Center’s Taft Coliseum.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

No. 2 Springboro (19-5) vs. No. 4 Lakota West (19-5)

7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mason

Four players scored in double figures, led by 23 points from senior McKenzie Jones, as the Panthers beat Sycamore in its district title game. Springboro entered the postseason with a big win over Princeton after finishing second in the GWOC and beat Centerville for a third time in its first tournament game.

Sophomores Addy Parrett (45.7%) and Leah Wilhite (42.5%) led the league in three-point shooting.

Springboro is attempting to win a regional title for the third consecutive season.

Lakota West were the runner-up in the Greater Miami Conference. The Firebirds dropped two of its last four in the regular season before beating Lebanon and ECC champion West Clermont for a district title.

Senior Katie Fox averaged 12.3 points and led the GMC with 5.3 assists per game. Senior Caroline Bayliff shoots 44.3% from three.

LW is back in regionals for the first time since five straight appearances from 2014-18.

The winner plays No. 1 Milford or No. 2 Princeton at 12 p.m. Saturday at Mason.

Division III

No. 1 Bellbrook (24-2) vs. No. 3 Carroll (22-3)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Lakota East

No. 2 Chaminade Julienne (20-4) vs. No. 4 Tippecanoe (23-2)

7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lakota East

The Southwestern Buckeye League, which has four teams still alive, was conquered by Bellbrook. The Golden Eagles have won 15 straight games following back-to-back non-league losses in late December.

Bellbrook is allowing 30.9 points per game for the season, and in its four tournament wins has allowed a combined 45 points.

Carroll were the Greater Catholic League Co-ed champions and are riding a 10-game win streak of its own. The Patriots broke open a tie game at halftime of its district title game against Goshen to win by 25.

Senior Kiera Healy averages 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and shoots 49.8% from the field and 84.9% at the free throw line.

Chaminade Julienne survived a test from Badin for a third time. The Eagles boast wins over Springboro, Lakota West and Purcell Marian.

A pair of freshman continue to shine in Mychael Hanson (11.4 ppg) and Ja’Kyiah Cook (10.9 ppg), while senior Janae Cain took over as the team’s scoring leader at 12.0 ppg late in the season.

Tipp got 17 points by sophomore Abbi Mader and a career-high 15 rebounds from junior Liv Hiser in its win against Western Brown. Mader is the Miami Valley League Player of the Year.

The Red Devils, which recently joined the pantheon of winningest programs in Ohio, are the stingiest defensive team of the group allowing 23.1 points per game.

This is the first regional to feature four Southwest District teams based in the Miami Valley since 2012.

The winners play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lakota East.

Division IV

No. 1 Alter (19-6) vs. No. 2 Brookville (20-5)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Butler

Alter is back in regionals for the fifth straight season, beginning with a D-II state title in 2022 and coming off a D-IV state runner-up finish in 2025.

The Knights got through a tough early season schedule and are now riding an 11-game win streak. Sophomore Izzie Arcuri averages 11.3 points while shooting 42.5% from the field, 41.7% beyond the arc, and 81.3% at the foul line.

Brookville got its second consecutive district title and first in D-IV by shutting down Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Jolie Gudorf led a loaded SWBL group in scoring this season at 19.8 ppg and also leads in assists at 5.0 per game. She won the Buckeye Division Player of the Year award.

Brookville has never advanced to a regional final.

The winner plays No. 1 Purcell Marian or No. 2 McNicholas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Butler.

Division V

No. 1 Waynesville (19-6) vs. No. 2 Proctorville Fairland (21-4)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Lakota East

No. 3 Versailles (17-8) vs. No. 5 Anna (16-8)

7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lakota East

Senior Maggie Stephenson filled up the stat book in a district title win over Williamsburg, scoring 18 points with six steals, six assists and five rebounds.

The Spartans finished atop the Southwestern Division of the SWBL for a third straight year and seeking its first state berth since a D-III runner-up finish in 2019.

Fairland are co-champions of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Dragons defeated Portsmouth West in its district title game, in addition to wins against McDermott Northwest where it scored 110 points, and Minford. They have one common opponent with Waynesville — a 17-point loss to Bellbrook.

Versailles has Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, senior Katey Litten, and defeated top-seed Madeira in the district finals, its fourth consecutive title captured.

Anna were the Shelby County Athletic Conference runner-up but got through games against Miami East and Mariemont to win a district title game.

Versailles won a regular season meeting between the two teams 52-51 on January 3.

The winners play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Division VI

No. 2 West Liberty-Salem (22-3) vs. No. 1 Fayetteville Perry (23-2)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Springfield

The Ohio Heritage Conference North co-champions got through three straight Western Ohio Athletic Conference opponents to win a district title for the first time in 10 years.

Senior Ava Astorino has been a sharpshooter this season, converting 44.6% of her three-point attempts and averaging 15.6 ppg.

The Rockets are on a 13-game win streak and got 15 points and 14 points from junior Christina Murphy in its district title win over top-seeded Tri-Village.

The winner plays No. 1 St. Henry or No. 3 Minster at 2 p.m. Saturday at Springfield.

Division VII

No. 1 Russia (22-3) vs. No. 9 Morral Ridgedale (11-13)

6 p.m. Wednesday at Butler

No. 2 Mississinawa Valley (17-8) vs. No. 4 Cedarville (17-8)

7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Butler

Russia has cruised to three wins over 30 points during its tournament run. Junior Hazel Francis won the SCAL Player of the Year award and was joined on the first team by sophomore Aryanna Cordonnier.

Morral Ridgedale finished sixth in its league and are one of the few under .500 overall record teams remaining in the state. The Rockets defeated Shekinah Christian 47-36 in its district title game and have also beaten Northside Christian and Groveport Madison Christian in overtime during its three-game tournament win streak.

The WOAC champions from Mississinawa Valley are back in regionals for the third straight season. Player of the Year senior Brooklynn Seubert averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

MV won 15 straight at one point but dropped three of its last five regular season games.

Cedarville upset Fort Loramie behind 26 points from sophomore Maria Christian to win its first-ever district championship.

The Indians got through a double overtime win over Troy Christian in its first tournament game and then won a rubber match against Southeastern.

The winners play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Butler.