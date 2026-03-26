Girls basketball: Who are all state performers in Division IV-VII from the Miami Valley?

Divisions I through III will be unveiled Tuesday. The All-Ohio boys teams will be announced later in the week.

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Here is a look at the local players which made the 2025-26 Ohio Prep Sports Media Association Division IV, V, VI and VII All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams, as selected by a media panel from around the state:

2026 Division IV All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Division IV

First Team: Lucy Luers, Fenwick, 6-1, so., 14.7.

Second Team: Zoey Conn, Graham, 5-9, jr., 17.2; Jolie Gudorf, Brookville, 6-0, so., 19.8.

Third Team: Alex Dixon, Urbana, 5-8, sr., 22.3; Caroline Roelle, Oakwood, 5-6, sr., 17.6.

Special Mention: Jayah Martin, Northridge, 6-0, sr., 23.0; Izzie Arcuri, Alter, 5-7, so., 11.8.

Honorable Mention: Sophia Menker, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 10.8; Bristol Brady, Clinton-Massie, 5-11, fr., 13.4 ppg; Evelyn Connor, Oakwood, 6-0, sr., 15.5; Emilee Hargis, Eaton, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Caitlyn Jefferson, Bethel, 5-9, so., 17.0; Liv Carpenter, Middletown Madison, 5-11, sr., 10.3; Janiyah Middlebrook, Meadowdale, 5-11, sr. 24.1; Cassidy Faust, Greenon, 5-7, jr., 16.0, 5.0 rpg; Da’Shai Shepard, Alter, 6-1, sr., 10.4.

2026 Division V All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Second Team: Katey Litten, Versailles, 5-8, sr., 14.8.

Third Team: Adyson Bales, Anna, 6-3, jr., 13.0; Michaela Firks, Milton-Union, 5-11, jr., 16.0.

Special Mention: Katie Berrey, Waynesville, 5-7, sr., 11.2; Lilly Bushey, Northwestern, 6-0, so., 15.7; Maggie Stephenson, Waynesville, sr., 13.2.

Honorable Mention: Mara Vicari, Fairbanks, 5-6, sr., 10.3; Kylie Gentis, Miami East, 5-9, sr., 8.8, 5.5 rpg; Kynnedi Hager, Versailles, 6-3, sr., 8.0; Rivers Lemke, Valley View, 5-7, sr., 10.2; Makenzie Mumaw, Anna, 5-6, jr., 10.4; Monet Vest, Greeneview, 5-10, sr., 11.2; Addison Case, Milton-Union, 5-6, jr., 11.4; Paisley Phillips, Valley View, 5-9, so., 10.3; Aubree Risner, Northwestern, 5-8, fr., 12.1; Grace Cordery, Waynesville, 6-0, sr., 9.4 ppg; Aubrey Unger, Preble Shawnee, 5-6, sr., 12.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

2026 Division VI All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Coach of the Year: Stefanie Landis, Pleasant Hill Newton

Second Team: Clara Forrest, Mechanicsburg, 6-0, jr., 15.0.

Third Team: Ava Astorino, West Liberty-Salem, 5-7, sr., 15.7; Adalynn Hines, Tri-Village, 5-6, sr., 12.1.

Special Mention: Morgan Baumer, St. Henry, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Megan Hughes, Parkway, 6-0, jr., 13.2; Charlotte Barga, Ansonia, 5-9, so., 13.4; Ava Combs, Legacy Christian, 5-7, jr., 11.0; Caroline Long, Arcanum, 5-11, sr., 15.7.

Honorable Mention: Brittyn Bruns, Parkway, 5-5, sr., 9.0; Reece Albers, Minster, 5-8, sr., 11.4; Karlee Buschur, St. Henry, 5-11, sr., 9.1; Kate Ashman, Marion Local, 5-10, jr., 10.5; Bella Cherry, Tri-County North, 5-6, sr., 17.8; Brylii Day, Twin Valley South, 5-11, sr., 15.6; Rylee Hess, Newton, 5-9, sr., 16.1; Bridget Homan, Fort Recovery, 6-0, jr., 11.9; Tai Mize, Tri-Village, 5-5, sr., 12.4; Rose Barga, Ansonia, 5-8, sr., 12.0; Olivia Burks, Houston, 5-9, sr., 11.2; Addison Wallen, West Liberty-Salem, 5-4, so., 11.1; Autumn Allport, Legacy Christian, 5-10, jr., 11.1.

2026 Division VII All-Ohio Girls Basketball Teams

Coach of the Year: Mike Bashore, Russia

First Team: Hazel Francis, Russia, 6-0, jr., 10.3.

Second Team: Brooklynn Seubert, Mississinawa Valley, 6-0, sr., 13.6; Maria Christian, Cedarville, 5-7, so., 17.6.

Third Team: Jillian Geis, Middletown Christian, 5-10, jr., 14.5; Liza Poeppelman, Fort Loramie, 5-9, so., 11.0; Ryland Workman, Southeastern, 5-10, sr., 14.3.

Special Mention: Taylor Huelskamp, Botkins, 5-7, sr., 10.2.

Honorable Mention: Addison Albers, New Knoxville, 5-11, sr., 13.8; Celeste Borchers, Russia, jr., 6.8; Aryana Cordonnier, Russia, 5-7, so., 9.9; Danaysha DeArmond, Catholic Central, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Paige Emrick, Mississinawa Valley, 5-7, sr., 13.0; Avery Koffer, Covington, 5-4, sr., 8.3; Tatum Reichert, Jackson Center, 5-8, so., 15; Sydney Xavier, Southeastern, 5-7, sr., 13.8; Olivia Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5-11, fr., 7.3; Katelyn Reed, Cedarville, 5-10, jr., 9.2; Reign Wilkins, Troy Christian, 5-7, sr., 10.8.