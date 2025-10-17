Breaking: Police investigation ongoing after missing woman’s remains found in Kettering

Girls tennis: Beavercreek’s Violette, Oakwood’s Gelbart fall just short of state semifinals

Northwestern’s Pilson and the Miami Valley School doubles team of Washington and De Boer were eliminated in the opening round
Oakwood's Mila Gelbart defeated Rida Tahir, from Shaker Heights Laurel, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 in the first round of their Ohio state tennis match Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Oakwood's Mila Gelbart defeated Rida Tahir, from Shaker Heights Laurel, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 in the first round of their Ohio state tennis match Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Several Miami Valley girls tennis players fell just short of advancing to the semifinals of the OHSAA state tournament, held Thursday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Beavercreek sophomore Ansley Violette won her first match, beating Worthington Kilbourne sophomore Addi Bennington 6-4, 6-2 in the Division I opening round. Violette made a charge in the quarterfinals, but fell to Sylvania Southview’s Elise Vens 6-2, 6-4. She was the lone area qualifier in D-I.

Beavercreek's Ansley Violette defeated Worthington Kilbourne's Addi Bennington 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of their Ohio state tennis match Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

In Division II singles, Oakwood sophomore Mila Gelbart beat junior Rida Tahir of Shaker Heights Laurel 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. She fell to Pepper Pike Orange sophomore Genevieve Hayden 6-1, 6-0.

Northwestern sophomore Sadie Pilson fell to Columbus School for Girls junior Iva Karagirova 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round of the D-II singles tournament.

Springfield Northwestern's Sadie Pilson returns a volley to Iva Karagirova, from Columbus School for Girls, during their first round Div. II girls state tennis tournament match Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Karagirova won 6-3,6-1 to advance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Miami Valley School double teams fell of senior Kennedi Washington and junior Tamma De Boer fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 to the Pepper Pike Orange Team of sophomore Adele Tokmazeysky and junior Raina Patel in the opening round of the D-II doubles tournament.

Mason senior Addison Cassidy qualified for the semifinals in the D-I singles bracket, while three Comets doubles teams, including junior Emma Wagner and senior Pratyusha Chaudhuri, junior Saanvi Reddy and senior Adriana Moreno and sophomores Bhavana Singidi and Vanmayl Podili all advanced to the D-I doubles semifinals.

The semifinals and finals were scheduled to be held Friday in Mason.

Miami Valley School's Kennedi Washington, left, and Tamma De Boer play a doubles match against Pepper Pike during their first round Div. II girls state tennis tournament match Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Pepper Pike won 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 to advance. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

