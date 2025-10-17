Girls tennis: Beavercreek’s Violette, Oakwood’s Gelbart fall just short of state semifinals

Beavercreek sophomore Ansley Violette won her first match, beating Worthington Kilbourne sophomore Addi Bennington 6-4, 6-2 in the Division I opening round. Violette made a charge in the quarterfinals, but fell to Sylvania Southview’s Elise Vens 6-2, 6-4. She was the lone area qualifier in D-I.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

In Division II singles, Oakwood sophomore Mila Gelbart beat junior Rida Tahir of Shaker Heights Laurel 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. She fell to Pepper Pike Orange sophomore Genevieve Hayden 6-1, 6-0.

Northwestern sophomore Sadie Pilson fell to Columbus School for Girls junior Iva Karagirova 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round of the D-II singles tournament.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Miami Valley School double teams fell of senior Kennedi Washington and junior Tamma De Boer fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 to the Pepper Pike Orange Team of sophomore Adele Tokmazeysky and junior Raina Patel in the opening round of the D-II doubles tournament.

Mason senior Addison Cassidy qualified for the semifinals in the D-I singles bracket, while three Comets doubles teams, including junior Emma Wagner and senior Pratyusha Chaudhuri, junior Saanvi Reddy and senior Adriana Moreno and sophomores Bhavana Singidi and Vanmayl Podili all advanced to the D-I doubles semifinals.

The semifinals and finals were scheduled to be held Friday in Mason.