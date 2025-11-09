Girls volleyball: Tippecanoe completes perfect season with state title

Tippecanoe junior Abby Mader had 20 kills and 10 digs, senior Savannah Clawson had 17 kills and senior Bri Morris added 50 assists and 15 digs as the Red Devils won 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-10

Eighth-ranked Tippecanoe beat No. 1 Akron Hoban on Friday morning at Wittenberg University to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 1992. The Red Devils finished runner-up that season and advanced to the final four in both 2007 and 2020.

Second-ranked Bloom-Carroll advanced to the state championship for the first time in school history.

Tippecanoe lost just four sets the entire season, one of which came against Bloom-Carroll in the state title game.