Girls volleyball: Undefeated Tippecanoe beats Hoban to advance to D-III state final

The eighth-ranked Red Devils will play either second-ranked Bloom-Carroll or Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin in the D-III state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wright State University.

Tippecanoe senior outside hitter Savannah Clawson had 16 kills and 14 digs, junior outside hitter Abby Mader had 11 kills and 11 digs, junior libero Faith Siefring had 20 digs and senior setter Brianna Morris added 32 assists for the Red Devils, who are seeking their first girls volleyball state championship in school history.

Akron Hoban finished its season 22-6.

The Red Devils advanced to the state final for the second time in school history. They finished runner-up in 1992.