Goecke finding niche on Illinois golf team after starring for Wright State

Tyler Goecke has been working hard on his game at Illinois.

The former Wright State golfer also is working hard on his game face.

A huge part of teeing it up for an elite program is knowing you can compete against the NCAA’s best players. And when the least bit of intimidation creeps in, it’s best not to let it show.

“You can’t be afraid of the name on the bag when you walk on the range to warm up,” Goecke said by phone from Champaign, Ill.

“Our field (for the Illini Invitational last month) was one of the strongest in all of college golf: North Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State — all these great programs. But you can’t be scared of it or you’ll get lapped and left in the dust.”

Goecke, who transferred from Wright State for his fifth season of eligibility, hasn’t been getting dusted, but he’s gone through a bit of an adjustment period.

In three tournaments, he’s tied for 30th, 21st and, earlier this week, 71st.

He’s got the two lowest single-season scoring averages in Raider history — 70.37 in 2021-22 and 70.53 in 2022-23 — but is averaging 73.6 this season.

He’s been as high as the No. 2 man for Illinois — which has won eight straight Big Ten titles and 13 of the last 14 — but the competition within the team is fierce.

“I’m confident I’m one of the best players here, but the lineup is still fluid. Whoever’s playing the best that week will go out,” he said.

Goecke won the Horizon League individual title last season and then announced he was leaving for North Carolina, which is ranked No. 1 in the country.

But the Tar Heels filled their roster with other moves over the summer, and the former Carroll High School star revisited an earlier offer from Illinois.

“When I decided to re-evaluate my decision and talk to coach (Mike) Small, I said, ‘This isn’t a second choice by any means,’” Goecke said.

“I was very fortunate he still had a spot and understood the situation.”

Going to Illinois means the two-time HL golfer of the year will compete against Wright State in the Dayton Flyer Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at NCR South.

The Illini won the event last year, while the Raiders prevailed in 2021. Goecke finished second and third those two years.

The Flyers won it in the 2020-21 season when it was a spring event.

“There will be a lot of emotions, but I’m excited just to go back and play a course I’m familiar with and know how to play well — and see all my teammates and compete against them rather than with them for once,” Goecke said.

The Illini won Washington’s event at Sahalee Country Club (site of the 1998 PGA Championship), finished 10th in their tourney at Olympia Fields (site of two U.S. Opens and two PGAs) and tied for third at the Purdue Fall Invitational.

The Raiders, who are led by 2022 HL champ Mikkel Mathiesen, won a school-record nine events in 2021-22 and three more last season, but they’ve been no better than fifth in four fall tourneys.

Third-year coach Conner Lash has had to replace not only Goecke, but two other multi-year starters in Cole Corder and Davis Root.

“I think there will be a lot of support out there,” Goecke said. “I’m just going to show up and play golf, just like I always have.

“I still text Conner and all the guys after all the tournaments. I’m still very close to them.”

The Illini have produced numerous PGA Tour players, including Bob Goalby, Steve Stricker, D.A. Points, Thomas Pieters and Nick Hardy. And with that pedigree, it’s not surprising Goecke was wowed by the school’s investment in the program.

“We’re very fortunate at Illinois. We have some of the best facilities in the country,” he said. “I’m standing here (in the practice area), and there’s not a shot you can’t hit or can’t find.

“It’s a lot different. But you have to take advantage of it. Having great facilities doesn’t mean you’re going to be a great player. You have to put the work in.”

Goecke, whose family owns the WGC course in Xenia, has never been reluctant to put in the work.

That’s why, at only 5 feet 7 and not overly long off the tee, he excelled for the Raiders after not being highly recruited.

“I really appreciate my time at Wright State. Without those four years, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

“I had a great opportunity to test my game and continue to improve. It was a very smart decision. Hopefully, it turns out to be a very good move. I’m confident it will.”

The Flyers, playing against stellar fields, have finished 12th at Marquette, sixth at Marshall, eighth at Cleveland State and 13th at Purdue this week.

They’re led by senior Henry May, who won the Atlantic 10 individual title as a freshman and made the all-league team last season while helping UD to a seventh-place showing.

Junior Ben Cors also was all-conference last season.