Goecke, Mathiesen in hunt at Ohio Amateur golf tournament

Wright State golfers Tyler Goecke and Mikkel Mathiesen are tied for eighth place, two shots off the lead halfway through the 117th Ohio Amateur Championship at Canterbury Golf Club in Cleveland.

Goecke and Mathiesen are at 1-under par with two rounds to play on the par-72 course. Goecke, a senior from Carroll High School, opened with a 73 Tuesday and shot 70 on Wednesday. He is the two-time Horizon League Player of the Year who is transferring to North Carolina. Mathiesen, a senior from Denmark, started the tournament 70-73. He is a three-time Horizon League first-teamer.

Scott Anderson, a former Ohio State player and mini-tour pro from Columbus, leads the field at 5-under par with rounds of 69 and 70. He was runner-up in 2019. Recent OSU grad JonErik Alford of Roswell, Georgia, and Dayton grad Brendan Keating of Cincinnati are tied for second at 4-under.

Former Wayne and Wright State golfer Bryce Haney, the 2020 runner-up, shot 70 Thursday to move into a tie for 13th at 1-over par. Shane Ochs, a Wright State freshman and Carroll grad, is tied for 28th at 3-over par.

The top 55 players and ties made the cut. The top 20 finishers will earn an exemption into next year’s tournament at Sylvania Country Club.

Women’s qualifier: Walnut Grove Country Club plays host Thursday to a U.S. Women’s Amateur 18-hole qualifier. Five qualifying positions are available for the 123rd event at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles on August 7-13.

Competing are 67 golfers ages 14 to 26 representing 11 states and various countries including Australia, the Netherlands, Mexico and China. Among the entrants is Marissa Wenzler, the 2018 Division I state champion from Centerville High School and the 2021 Western Amateur champion. Wenzler played collegiately at Kentucky and was a 2021 U.S. Amateur qualifier.

Also entered are 2021 qualifier Blair Stockett, from Jackson, Mississippi, and area golfers Sarah Willis, Makenna Jones, Brynna Mardis, Jenna Hayes and Lillian Middleton.