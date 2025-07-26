Golf: Cors takes 4-shot lead at Metro before play was suspended due to rain

Ben Cors holds a four-shot lead heading into the weekend at the Metro at Windy Knoll in Springfield. RON ALVEY/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Ben Cors kept the birdies rolling Friday to build a four-shot lead in the Metro Championship at Windy Knoll Golf Club in Springfield before rain suspended play for the day.

Cors, who shot 63 Thursday to share the lead with three others, was 7-under par for the day through 15 holes and is at 15-under for the tournament. Cors, who completed his senior season at Dayton this past spring, has eight birdies and one bogey in his round.

Former Alter Knights T.J. Kreusch, an incoming freshman at UD, and Brody Simms are tied for second at 11-under. Kreusch shot 68 and Simms 66.

The second round will resume at 7 a.m. Saturday. After the cut is applied, which is projected at 3-under, round 3 will begin at 8.

Will Jackson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Luke Metzger of Mason shot 63 to tie the competitive course record. Four players, including Cors and Kreusch, shot 63 Thursday.

Jackson, who played as freshman for UD this past spring, is 10-under par in a two-way tie for fourth. Metzger, a Fenwick grad who will be a senior at Findlay, is in a four-way tie for sixth at 9-under.

Mitchell Sargent, a rising senior at Troy High School, shared the first-round lead and is 1-under through 15 holes and 9-under for the tournament. Jonathan Feldkamp, the other first-round leader, is even through 15 and is 8-under for the tournament.

