Golf: Lakota East grad Joe Wilson IV wins 119th Ohio Amateur championship

Wilson IV had to overcome Springboro graduate Jordan Gilkison and Alter graduate and third-round leader T.J. Kreusch, both of whom held the lead at one point Friday. Kreusch shot 70 and Gilkison 68 to finish tied for second, one stroke back at 14-under.

Wilson IV, who had rounds of 67, 64, 74, 68, made eight pars before a birdie on the par-4 ninth. He began his late surge with a birdie on the par-5 13th. Then he chipped in for birdie on the par-4 14th to get to 13-under. He birdied 15 to make it three straight and added his final birdie on 17.

Wilson IV faced stiff competition throughout the tournament and in rebounding from Thursday’s 2-over par 74. Gilkison was the Division I state champion in 2020 and is a two-time Mid-American Conference golfer of the year. Kreusch helped lead Alter to Division II state championships the past three seasons, placing second, 10th and third. He will play college golf at Dayton.

Wilson IV’s OSU teammate, Vaughn Harber of Blacklick, shared the lead for a while Friday and shot 68 to finish tied for fourth with Dillon Pendergast of Mogadore at 12-under.

Two of Kreusch’s former Alter teammates, Grant Tabar and Davis Gochenouer, also finished in the top 10. Tabar shot 69 to finish sixth at 11-under. Gochenouer, the Division II state champ in 2022, shot 70 to finish 8-under in a tie for eighth.

Former UD golfer Domenic Maricocchi finished in a five-way tie for 10th at 7-under along with Wright State senior Adam Horn, who shot his second straight 72.

Other area players who made the final-day cut were former Dayton player Ben Cors (74, 6-under), Fenwick grad Colin Schadek (72, 5-under), Alter grad Brody Simms (71, 4-under), Centerville grad Dhaivat Pandya (73, 4-under), Wright State’s Jake Wittenauer (70, 3-under), Wright State’s Ian Asch (69, 2-under), Wright State’s and Carroll grad Shane Ochs (76, 2-under), Dayton’s Victor Caliguri (73, 2-over) former Wright State player Brock Rumpke (74, 2-over) and former Cedarville University player Isaak Ramsey (73, 2-over).