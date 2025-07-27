Golf: UD’s Cors, Alter grad Kreusch share lead heading into final round at Metro Championship

The winner earns a spot in both the 125th U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club in San Francisco on August 11-17 and the 2026 Ohio Amateur. The top three finishers will earn spots in final qualifying for the 2026 U.S. Amateur.

Cors, who finished his senior season at Dayton this past spring, and Kreusch, an Alter graduate who is headed to Dayton as a freshman this fall, are 18-under par. Luke Metzger, a Fenwick grad who will be a senior at Findlay, is alone in third place at 17-under.

Cors began the day by finishing the second round. He birdied 16 and 17 to finish at 62 and set the course competitive record. Already the previous record of 63 had been tied six times this week, including by Cors on Thursday.

Cors, who is from Wooster, then cooled off and shot a third-round 70, birding 15 and 17 to get to under par for the round.

Kreusch shot 64, including an eagle on 15, to erase the six-shot lead Cors held after two rounds. Metzger joined the 63 crowd Saturday on the strength of a back-nine 30.

Cors, Kreusch and Metzger will play in the final grouping Sunday and tee off at 9:10 a.m.

Tyler Goecke’s tournament record 19-under par finish at Miami Valley Golf Club is in jeopardy Sunday.