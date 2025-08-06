Grant: Flyers ‘becoming a unit’ in summer practices

During his second offseason interview with local media and last before the Flyers conclude summer practices, Grant was asked Tuesday at the Cronin Center if this is the largest group of newcomers he’s had.

“Probably,” he said. “I really haven’t really thought about it a whole lot, but yeah, most likely.”

Dayton had seven newcomers in Grant’s first season (2017-18), but two couldn’t play. Obi Toppin sat out the season as an academic redshirt. Ryan Mikesell missed the season after undergoing offseason hip surgeries.

A year later, Dayton had two freshmen plus four transfers (Ibi Watson, Rodney Chatman, Jordy Tshimanga and Chase Johnson) who sat out the season in the last season transfers had to do that.

The 2019-20 team had only two newcomers (Moulaye Sissoko and Zimi Nwokeji) unless you count the four transfers who sat out the prior season.

Dayton had seven newcomers, including four members of the highest-ranked freshman class in school history, in the 2021-22 season. Dayton had new newcomers in 2022-23, seven in 2023-24; and five last season.

Eight is, as Grant thought, the most in his tenure. The 2025-26 roster includes four returning players, six transfers and two freshmen. Most of the players have been together for eight weeks.

“We’re still learning each other,” Grant said. “They’re learning how they each coexist. They’re learning a new system. They’re learning the expectations. I think it’s a work in progress, but so far, I think the guys have done a really good job of becoming a unit and becoming a team.”

Credit: Bryant Billing

Two of Dayton’s returning players, sophomore center Amaël L’Etang and senior guard Javon Bennett, joined Grant at the interviews Tuesday.

L’Etang missed a large chunk of the summer practices because he played for France in the FIBA U20 championships in July. He averaged 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in six games. France won the bronze medal.

“It was pretty fun playing for another team with other teammates,” L’Etang said. “Some guys I’ve known since I was a kid — some really close friends. It’s a different style of play. The bronze is not what I wanted, but it was fun."

L’Etang made the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team last season, averaging 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.

“I’ve been around for a year now,” he said. “I understand how this works. I just feel more comfortable.”

L’Etang said he was comfortable last year, too, because of the way everybody treated him — from the coaching staff, to his teammates and the Dayton community.

“That was awesome,” he said, “but this year, I feel even better. I’ve been around my teammates a couple weeks now. I feel good, and I’m excited.”

L’Etang said he wants to be a leader for the 2025-26 team.

“Last year, I was a freshman coming from France,” he said. “I was just trying to adapt and be as good as I can. Now, I think it’s different. I want to lead my teammates on the court, show them a good example and do the right thing at the right moment.”

Credit: Bryant Billing

Bennett is the only player remaining on the roster who played in the NCAA tournament in 2024. He ranked third on the team in scoring last season (11.6 points per game) behind two fifth-year players, Nate Santos and Enoch Cheeks.

Bennett knows more eyes will be on him this year because he’s the most experienced Flyer. He and redshirt sophomore forward Jaiun Simon are the only scholarship players who will be in their third year with the program.

“That’s what comes with playing college basketball so long,” Bennett said, “especially at a prestigious program like Dayton. I know what it takes to impress these fans and to win games.”

The new players have built chemistry with the returning players, Bennett said, through many hours on the court. They practice every day in the summer, except on weekends.

All the players had a special opportunity last week when they participated in a pickup basketball game at the Cronin Center with a number of famous Dayton alumni, including two former All-Americans, Obi Toppin and DaRon Holmes II.

“You don’t get to really experience those types of games, where guys who are playing in the NBA or professionally somewhere come back to college,” Bennett said, “and you get to compete with those guys. It was a really special moment.”

Bennett scored a career-high 30 points in an 86-79 victory against Florida Atlantic in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament in March. He made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Bennett shot 39% (71 of 182) from 3-point range after shooting 31.6% (42 of 133) as a sophomore.

Bennett tries to take 200 3s per day in the summer. He wants to make 150 of them.

“Coach said you have to fall back on your habits,” Bennett said. “Whatever habits you create when you’re off the court are going to translate on the court. I feel like I’m doing that day in and day out.”