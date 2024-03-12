Grant hopeful Dayton point guard Bennett can play in A-10 tournament

“We’re hopeful,” Grant said. “We haven’t been back on the court since Friday. We’ll get back (Monday). I think Javon has an appointment either today or tomorrow with the doctors, and once he goes through that, we’ll kind of know more in terms of what his availability looks like for the week, but I think he’s been progressing well based on what I’ve heard. So we’re hopeful.”

On Sunday, Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, reported Bennett “is expected to be available” for the A-10 tournament. Multiple sources contacted at UD would not confirm that report.

Bennett injured his left thumb in the first half at Loyola Chicago on March 1. He did not play last week in Dayton’s victories against Saint Louis and Virginia Commonwealth. Koby Brea took his spot in the starting lineup, while Enoch Cheeks started at point guard.

The A-10 tournament starts Tuesday with three games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. No. 3 seed and 24th-ranked Dayton (24-6) leaves for Brooklyn this afternoon and plays a quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Grant was also asked Friday after the 91-86 overtime victory against VCU is he was hopeful Bennett would be able to play in the postseason.

“Of course,” Grant said. “You want me to give you an answer that I can’t give you. We’ll take it one day at a time just like we always talk about. We’ll see where we’re at. I can’t answer that question for you right now. I can’t give you a hypothetical. We’ll see what happens as we move forward. That’s the best answer I can give you.”