Grant named to watch list for national coach of year award

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant was one of 15 coaches named to the 2024 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List on Friday.
Grant, the Naismith Coach of the Year in 2020, has led the Flyers to a 21-5 record and a No. 16 ranking in the Associated Press top-25 poll. He is 145-69 in seven seasons.
Four games remain in the regular season for Dayton. The Flyers lost 71-67 at George Mason on Wednesday and return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Davidson.
The other coaches on the watch list are: Hubert Davis, North Carolina; Bryce Drew, Grand Canyon; Dan Hurley, Connecticut; Nate Oats, Alabama; T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State; Matt Painter; Lamont Paris, South Carolina; Bruce Pearl, Auburn; Richard Pitino, New Mexico; Mark Pope, BYU; Kelvin Sampson, Houston; Josh Schertz, Indiana State; Kyle Smith, Washington State; and Danny Sprinkle, Utah State.
The watch list will be updated March 15.
