Grant named to watch list for national coach of year award

Fifteen coaches named to list

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
15 minutes ago
X

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant was one of 15 coaches named to the 2024 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List on Friday.

Grant, the Naismith Coach of the Year in 2020, has led the Flyers to a 21-5 record and a No. 16 ranking in the Associated Press top-25 poll. He is 145-69 in seven seasons.

Four games remain in the regular season for Dayton. The Flyers lost 71-67 at George Mason on Wednesday and return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Davidson.

The other coaches on the watch list are: Hubert Davis, North Carolina; Bryce Drew, Grand Canyon; Dan Hurley, Connecticut; Nate Oats, Alabama; T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State; Matt Painter; Lamont Paris, South Carolina; Bruce Pearl, Auburn; Richard Pitino, New Mexico; Mark Pope, BYU; Kelvin Sampson, Houston; Josh Schertz, Indiana State; Kyle Smith, Washington State; and Danny Sprinkle, Utah State.

The watch list will be updated March 15.

In Other News
1
Wright State basketball: Nagy lauds Noel, Holden in win at Detroit...
2
Wright State basketball: Calvin scores 25, Noel 22 in win at Detroit...
3
Archdeacon: The resilience of Wright State’s Makira 'Bunny' Webster
4
Former Flyer gets first chance in NBA
5
OHSAA members to vote on proposal that would allow schools to opt up to...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top