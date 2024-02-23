Grant named to watch list for national coach of year award

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant was one of 15 coaches named to the 2024 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List on Friday.

Grant, the Naismith Coach of the Year in 2020, has led the Flyers to a 21-5 record and a No. 16 ranking in the Associated Press top-25 poll. He is 145-69 in seven seasons.