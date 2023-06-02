Greeneview defeated in D-III baseball regional final

FAIRBORN – Greeneview’s quest to reach the state baseball tournament for the first time since 1976 fell short Friday in a 6-2 loss to Heath in a Division III region final at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium.
Heath will face Cadiz Harrison Central, an 8-7 winner over Wheelersburg, at 7 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at Canal Park in Akron.
The Rams (26-4) scored on Jarrod Mays’ triple in the sixth to cut their deficit to three then loaded the bases. But a ground-ball double play ended the inning. They loaded the bases again in the seventh but failed to score.
Heath (23-8) got some help from Greeneview’s defense to break a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning. A double-clutch throw on a ground ball led to a single. Then pitcher Landon Gardner fielded a bunt and hit the baserunner for a throwing error to put runners at first and third. The Bulldogs stole second, catcher Hunter Brooks’ throw went through to second and the runner from third stole home for a 3-1 lead.
Heath, which won state titles in 2002 and 2007, pushed the lead to 5-1 in the sixth on a two-out, two-run single by Connor Corbett.
The Rams, playing in their first regional final since 1994, scored an unearned run in the first. Hunter Brooks was hit by a pitch, stole second with two outs and went to third on an errant pickoff throw. Jarrod Mays hit a dribbler that the third baseman made a good play on, but Mays dove safely into first and Brooks scored for a 1-0 lead.
Heath came back in the second, piecing three singles together to tie the score 1-1 on Corbett’s two-out single to center.
