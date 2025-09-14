Guard from northeast Ohio visits Dayton, puts Flyers in his final four

Washington also took an official visit to Dayton over the weekend, according to a report by T.J. Peatross, of NEO Spotlight. Washington, whon averaged 21.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a junior, received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July. Dayton had one other visitor on campus in recent days: Aiden Derkack, the brother of Flyers guard Jordan Derkack.

Aiden, a 6-foot-5 guard in the class of 2026, received a scholarship offer from Dayton in May.

The Flyers have not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. They will have at least four scholarships open with Javon Bennett, Jacob Conner, Jordan Derkack and Keonte Jones all entering their final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 season.