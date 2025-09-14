Guard from northeast Ohio visits Dayton, puts Flyers in his final four

Julian Washington, a 6-foot-5 guard in the class of 2026, included the Dayton Flyers among his final four college choices Satureday.
Washington, a senior at Margaretta High School in Castalia, Ohio, just south of Sandusky, also is considering Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic and Northern Iowa.
Washington also took an official visit to Dayton over the weekend, according to a report by T.J. Peatross, of NEO Spotlight.
Washington, whon averaged 21.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a junior, received a scholarship offer from Dayton in July.
Dayton had one other visitor on campus in recent days: Aiden Derkack, the brother of Flyers guard Jordan Derkack.
Aiden, a 6-foot-5 guard in the class of 2026, received a scholarship offer from Dayton in May.
The Flyers have not received a commitment from a 2026 recruit. They will have at least four scholarships open with Javon Bennett, Jacob Conner, Jordan Derkack and Keonte Jones all entering their final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 season.
