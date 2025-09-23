Breaking: Jimmy Kimmel will not air tonight in Dayton, Springfield market

Hal McCoy’s Great Eight at 50: Remembering the 1975 Big Red Machine

The Cincinnati Reds' Great Eight lineup (left to right) included Johnny Bench, Ken Griffey, Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Tony Perez, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo and Dave Concepcion. FILE PHOTO

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

The Cincinnati Reds' Great Eight lineup (left to right) included Johnny Bench, Ken Griffey, Pete Rose, Joe Morgan, Tony Perez, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo and Dave Concepcion. FILE PHOTO
Sports
1 hour ago
X

Hall of Fame Writer Beat Writer Hal McCoy shared his memories of the 1975 Cincinnati Reds’ Great Eight lineup throughout the 2025 season, marking the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest lineups of all-time.

Here’s the 11-part series:

50 years ago, the Great Eight began making history

FILE - Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds watches as Pirates' first baseman John Milner catches his third inning pop-up, Aug. 14, 1978 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

As Rose recalled it to me, “Sparky asked me, ‘Pete what do you think about moving to third base so I can get Yahtzee (Foster) into the lineup in left field?’

Remembering Pete Rose, the legendary Hit King

A bronze statue and a banner of former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose are seen outside the Great American Ball Park, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

For Pete Rose, every at bat was like Game 7 of the World Series.

Griffey, Sr. was integral part of Big Red Machine

1990: Outfielder Ken Griffey Sr. of the Cincinnati Reds in action. Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule /Allsport

Credit: Otto Greule Jr

icon to expand image

Credit: Otto Greule Jr

Griffey was a three-time All-Star and hit above .300 five times for the Reds from 1975 to 1980.

Hall of Famer ‘Little Joe’ Morgan was a human dynamo

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 16, 1976, file photo, Cincinnati second baseman Joe Morgan tips his helmet to the fans as he rounds the bases after a homer in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. The affection drenches Clint Hurdle’s voice when he talks of them, when he appraises the list of those recently gone — childhood idols who became teammates and opponents, teammates and opponents who became acquaintances, acquaintances who became friends.(AP Photo/File)

Credit: Anonymous

icon to expand image

Credit: Anonymous

With The Great Eight, a team loaded with Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez and George Foster, it was “Little Joe” who was the National League’s back-to-back MVP in 1975 and 1976.

‘The Little General’ Bench revolutionized catching

The opening day game for the Cincinnati Reds didn't go well against the San Francisco Giants in 1979. Johnny Bench missed a Ken Griffey throw to the plate that allowed Bill Madlock to score. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

icon to expand image

Johnny Bench once said, “I can throw out any runner alive.” And he proved it time after time after time.

Perez was a clutch hitter, crucial leader for Reds

Cincinnati Reds Tony Perez, right, is shown in this April, 1976 file photo during action in the National League season opener. (AP Photo/FILE)

icon to expand image

Perez was the team’s stabilizer, a guy who kept things loose in the clubhouse, a guy able to poke fun at the super stars and their egos, bring them down to earth if their feet left the ground.

Power-hitting Foster set the Machine in motion

Johnny Bench greets George Foster at home plate.

Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES

George Foster became a master at launching game-tying or game-winning home runs, prompting Sparky Anderson to say, “The game is not over until George Foster says it’s over.”

Concepcion deserves a spot in Cooperstown

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Dave Concepcion chases a ground ball during a 1983 game. FILE PHOTO

icon to expand image

His full name is David Ismael Concepcion Benitez, but his teammates just called him Davey, except Pete Rose.

Geronimo gave pitchers ‘tremendous confidence’

Outfielder Cesar Geronimo scores during a close play at the plate in the 1976 World Series. FILE PHOTO

Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES

As his manager, Sparky Anderson, once said, “If The Chief don’t catch it, it ain’t catchable.”

Big Red Machine ‘extras’ earned their WS rings

Johnny Bench is there to greet Dan Driessen after he scores a run during the 1976 World Series. DDN FILE

Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES

icon to expand image

Credit: FROM THE ARCHIVES

In 1975, there were nine extra players on the Big Red Machine and mostly they sat in the dugout awaiting the few chances Anderson tossed their way.

Pitching staff was unheralded and underappreciated

Will McEnaney is the only native of Springfield to ever be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Credit: Michael Cooper

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael Cooper

The Big Red Machine’s pitching staff that was underpublicized and underappreciated because it pitched in the shadow of The Great Eight.

In Other News
1
Report: Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died
2
Bengals will learn from mistakes, work to ‘get our momentum back,’...
3
High school sports: Boys and girls golf postseason is underway
4
Baseball’s final week should be even wilder than expected - you can...
5
Who’s your pick? Vote for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week