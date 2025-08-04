Hamilton West Side Little League to play Illinois in regional game tonight on ESPN

Breaking: Kettering mayor Lehner to end nearly three decades of elected office

West Side Little League's Jordan Malloy signals a safe call after sliding into home during his Great Lakes Region game against Kentucky on Saturday at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana. West Side won 7-0. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Staff Report
26 minutes ago
The Hamilton West Side Little League All-Stars will be featured on national television tonight during primetime.

West Side will play Clarendon Hills (Illinois) in the Great Lakes Region tournament at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown, Indiana at 7 p.m. in Whitestown, Indiana. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Jordan Malloy pitched a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts to help West Side beat Negaunee (Mich.) 8-0 on Sunday.

“It felt unreal,” Malloy said. “On ESPN, big spot to go to the semis to be on real ESPN. You just know that you have to dial in and lock in. I did just that. I did my job, and the team got the win.”

With a victory, West Side would advance to the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. That would will also be televised on ESPN.

With a loss, West Side would play the winner of Michigan-Kentucky at 7 p.m. Tuesday night on ESPN. The winner of that game would advance to Wednesday night’s championship game.

West Side is searching for its sixth trip to the Little League World Series. The storied program reached Little League’s pinnacle event in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Great Lakes Region Schedule

Aug. 2 — West Side 7, Kentucky 0

Aug. 2 — Illinois 4, Indiana 3

Aug. 3 — West Side 8, Michigan 0

Aug. 3 — Kentucky vs. Indiana

Aug. 4 — Elimination bracket game, 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Aug. 4 — West Side vs. Illinois, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Aug. 5 — Semifinals, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Aug. 6 — Great Lakes championship game, 7 p.m. on ESPN

