Hamilton West Side to play for Little League World Series berth tonight on ESPN

Explore West Side Little League wins Great Lakes Region opener

Gavyn Spears threw a three-hit complete game with four strikeouts, and West Side rolled to an 11-1 run-rule victory over Clarendon Hills (Ill.) in the Great Lakes Region winner’s bracket semifinals Monday night.

The Clarendon Hills (Ill.) squad beat Kentucky’s Lexington Eastern 5-1 on Tuedsay night to advance to the winner-takes-all championship game.

West Side is searching for its sixth trip to the Little League World Series. The storied program reached Little League’s pinnacle event in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.

The Little League World Series is Aug. 13-24 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.