Here’s what the 2025-26 Miami men’s basketball roster looks like

Miami is coming off an historic season that included a program-record 25 wins and its first trip to the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game since 2007.

RedHawks coach Travis Steele recently wrapped up his third season in Oxford.

Miami graduated Dan Luers, while the status of freshman guard Jack Sauer, junior guard Eli Yofan, sophomore forward Ethan Wright and sophomore guard Blake Anderson is unknown.

Here’s what the current Miami roster looks like for next season:

Peter Suder, junior guard

Suder, a transfer from Bellarmine, started all 34 games for Miami during the 2024-25 season. He put up 13.7 points, grabbed 4.9 rebounds and dished out 3.8 assists a contest. Suder was named to the All-MAC First Team.

Antwone Woolfolk, junior forward

Woolfolk, a transfer from Rutgers, started in all 34 games for Miami during the 2024-25 season. He scored 7.7 points and grabbed a team-best 5.4 rebounds a game.

Eian Elmer, sophomore wing

Elmer has started in 51 of the 65 games he’s played in as a RedHawk. The 6-foot-6 Taft graduate upped his average from 7.0 points a game as a freshman to 11.0 a game this past season. He’s grabbed just under five rebounds a contest.

Evan Ipsaro, sophomore guard

Ipsaro finished up his second season with Miami. The Covington Catholic graduate saw action in every game during this past season, averaging 6.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. Ipsaro led the MAC with the highest assist to turnover ratio (3.3) for a second-straight year.

Jackson Kotecki, sophomore forward

Kotecki has played in 38 total games in two seasons with Miami. The Chicago, Ill., native scores 2.4 points and pulls down 1.4 rebounds a game.

Luke Skaljac, freshman guard

Skaljac is a Brecksville, Ohio, native who played in 32 games, scored 5.4 points a game and shot 44% from beyond the arc for the RedHawks.

Brant Byers, freshman wing

Byers, the MAC Freshman of the Year, is coming back next season after seeing time in every game for Miami during the 2024-25 stint. Byers hit 41% from 3-point range and averaged 8.4 points a game.

Incoming freshmen include:

Trey Perry, Lakota East (Ohio)

Perry is a 6-foot-2 point who was named the Greater Miami Conference Player of the Year and the District 15 Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season. Perry scored 22.4 points per game, while showcasing his all-around game by leading the GMC in assists with 4.3 per contest.

Tyler Robbins, Upper St. Clair (Pennsylvania)

Robbins is a 6-foot-10 power forward who averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as a junior at Upper St. Clair High School. He earned WPIAL Player of the Year his junior season and holds the record for most blocks in school history.

Justin Kirby, Fishers (Indiana)

Kirby is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who averaged 5.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals as a junior at Fishers High School. He was a 4A state champion in the 2023-24 season.

Kyle Waltz, SPIRE Academy (Ohio)

Waltz is a 6-foot-7, small forward who averaged 13 points, six rebounds and two assists in his senior season. He was named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference and to the Daily Herald All-Area Team in the 2023-24 season.

Leshawn Stowers, Peoria Central (Illinois)

Stowers is a 6-foot-5 guard from Peoria, Ill., who was named IBCA 3A First Team All-State.