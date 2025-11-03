High-ranked 2026 recruit puts Dayton in his final three

DaRon shared a social media post about his brother and made a pitch for him to follow in his footsteps.

“Dayton, I need your help,” DaRon wrote on X. “Let’s get my little brother there!!!!”

Cam received a scholarship offer from Dayton in December 2022 when he was a freshman at at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz. He was the first player from the class of 2026 to receive an offer from Dayton.

In July, Cam talked to ZagsBlog.com about advice he has received from DaRon, who made his NBA debut with the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 25.

“You have got to be ready,” Cam said. “They’re not going to stop for you, so you got to be ready. It’s a whole other level of physicality and a whole other level of mind games as well, you have to be there mentally as well.”

Dayton received its first 2026 commitment in October from Julian Washington, a 6-5 guard from Margaretta High School in Castalia, Ohio.