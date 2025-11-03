High-ranked 2026 recruit puts Dayton in his final three

Cameron Holmes is youngest brother of former Dayton All-American DaRon Holmes II
Denver Nuggets 2024 first-round draft pick DaRon Holmes II, center, holds up his jersey for a photograph with, from left, business manager Mitch Brown, brother Cameron Holmes, father DaRon, Sr., mother Tomika, brother Quintyn and agent Aaron Reilly during an NBA basketball news conference Monday, July 1, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets 2024 first-round draft pick DaRon Holmes II, center, holds up his jersey for a photograph with, from left, business manager Mitch Brown, brother Cameron Holmes, father DaRon, Sr., mother Tomika, brother Quintyn and agent Aaron Reilly during an NBA basketball news conference Monday, July 1, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 hour ago
Cameron Holmes, the brother of former Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II, put UD in his final three along with Arizona and North Carolina.

Cam, a 6-foot-6 forward, announced his final three Monday through a story by Joe Tipton, of On3.com. He will announce his decision Sunday. He’s the No. 33 recruit in the 2026 class, according to On3.com.

DaRon shared a social media post about his brother and made a pitch for him to follow in his footsteps.

“Dayton, I need your help,” DaRon wrote on X. “Let’s get my little brother there!!!!”

Cam received a scholarship offer from Dayton in December 2022 when he was a freshman at at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz. He was the first player from the class of 2026 to receive an offer from Dayton.

In July, Cam talked to ZagsBlog.com about advice he has received from DaRon, who made his NBA debut with the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 25.

“You have got to be ready,” Cam said. “They’re not going to stop for you, so you got to be ready. It’s a whole other level of physicality and a whole other level of mind games as well, you have to be there mentally as well.”

Dayton received its first 2026 commitment in October from Julian Washington, a 6-5 guard from Margaretta High School in Castalia, Ohio.

