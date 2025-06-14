High school baseball: Graham leads Lynchburg-Clay in weather-delayed D-V state semifinal

Graham (19-10) scored two runs in the top of the first for the early advantage.

Owen Powell and Zach Wheeland walked right out of the gate. Adam Levy singled to right field to bring Powell across the plate for the first run. Breyton Reisinger reached on a fielder’s choice, which scored Wheeland to give Graham its 2-0 lead.

Graham pitcher Hayden Van Hoose retired the first six batters he faced, including three strikeouts.

The game went into its second rain delay following a scoreless second inning. It will resume at 4 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

The Falcons are making their fourth appearance at state. They won it all in 1930 and 1973 and were state runners-up in 1995.

Graham won the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division and entered the postseason at 13-10 following a loss to Coldwater in a regular-season finale. The Falcons have since won six in a row.

Lynchburg-Clay is competing in its first-ever state tournament.