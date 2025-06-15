High school baseball: Graham punches ticket to D-V state championship game

Graham improved to 20-10 overall and will face No. 1 Apple Creek Waynedale at 7 p.m. Sunday night in Akron. They’re seeking their third state title in school history and first since 1973.

The Golden Bears (29-3), playing in their fourth straight state tournament, beat Coldwater 3-1 in the other state semifinal. They’re seeking their third state title in four seasons. They won the D-III title in 2022 and 2023.

The marathon game was played over a two-day span. It was expected to start at 7 p.m. Friday, but was initially delayed two hours due to rain. The Falcons grabbed a quick 2-0 lead and were pulled back into the dugout for a second delay — and eventually was postponed until 4 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

As rain continued to fall in the area, the game didn’t begin until about 7:45 p.m. Saturday night.

On Friday, Graham scored two runs in the top of the first for the early advantage. Graham pitcher Hayden Van Hoose retired the first six batters he faced, including three strikeouts on Friday night.

On Saturday, Clay cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifth inning, but RBI singles by Levy and senior Owen Powell gave the Falcons a 4-1 lead.

Levy started the rain-delayed game on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

The Falcons are making their fourth appearance at the state tournament. They won it all in 1930 and 1973 and were state runners-up in 1995.

Graham won the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division and entered the postseason at 13-10 following a loss to Coldwater in a regular-season finale. The Falcons have since won seven in a row.

Lynchburg-Clay was competing in its first-ever state tournament.