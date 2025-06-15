High school baseball: Minster wins 1st D-VII state championship, 4th in program history

Minster won its first state title since 2017. They also won state titles in 2012 and 2011. They finished runner-up in 2003.

Minster senior Reese Beair went 3-for-5, junior Andrew Wiss went 3-for-4, senior Louis Magoto went 2-for-4 and senior Connor Schmiesing had two RBIs for Minster, which had 10 hits in the game.

The Wildcats took a 5-0 lead in the second inning to steal the momentum for good. The inning included two Newark Catholic errors and RBI singles by Beair and senior James Niemeyer. They added two runs on a single by Schmiesing and another run on a sacrifice fly by senior Rylan Edwards in the sixth inning.

Caleb Couse earned the victory on the mound. He allowed no runs on three hits with three walks and seven Ks in five innings of work. Niemeyer threw two innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.

Newark Catholic was playing in its 13th state championship game in program history and first since 2016.

With the victory, Wildcats coach Mike Wiss improved to 551-245 in 35 seasons at Minster. The Wildcats beat Russia on Thursday for his 550th career win.