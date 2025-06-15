High school baseball: Springboro beats Perrysburg to advance to D-I state championship

Springboro's Colten Muhlenkamp prepares to send a pitch to the plate during his Division I state semifinal game against Perrysburg on Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

Springboro's Colten Muhlenkamp prepares to send a pitch to the plate during his Division I state semifinal game against Perrysburg on Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
20 minutes ago
X

Springboro pitcher Colten Muhlenkamp owned the mound on Saturday.

The rest of the Panthers owned the plate.

Muhlenkamp threw a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts, Jacob Cane went 3-for-3 and Springboro beat Perrysburg 5-1 in a Division I state semifinal at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton.

ExploreHigh school baseball: Badin falls to Licking Valley in D-III state semifinal

“The kids played hard, and we came up with some big hits,” Springboro coach Mark Pelfrey said. “(Muhlenkamp) was awesome on the mound. It was a fun day. We played like I thought we were capable of playing.”

Springboro has won 16 of its last 18 and will play Lewis Center Olentangy - which beat Lakota West 3-1 in the other semifinal - in the Division I state championship game on at 4 p.m. Sunday at Canal Park in Akron.

Springboro, which is in the state tournament for just the second time (2019), was tied with Lakota West at 13th in the final regular season coaches poll.

Springboro coach Mark Pelfrey gets done chatting with Colten Muhlenkamp before he heads to the plate during a Division I state semifinal against Perrysburg on Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton. CHRIS VOGT / CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Key play: A double play at first base got Springboro out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth. The Panthers went on to score two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth.

The story will be updated with more quotes.

In Other News
1
High school baseball: Lakota West falls to Olentangy in D-I state...
2
Reds: Elly De La Cruz sparks 11-1 blowout win at Detroit
3
Bowling: Determination is the hallmark of Hall of Famer McElroy
4
Pacers fall in Game 4 despite strong performance by Toppin
5
Reds: Brady Singer avoids an injury scare

About the Author

Chris Vogt