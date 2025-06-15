High school baseball: Springboro beats Perrysburg to advance to D-I state championship

Muhlenkamp threw a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts, Jacob Cane went 3-for-3 and Springboro beat Perrysburg 5-1 in a Division I state semifinal at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton.

“The kids played hard, and we came up with some big hits,” Springboro coach Mark Pelfrey said. “(Muhlenkamp) was awesome on the mound. It was a fun day. We played like I thought we were capable of playing.”

Springboro has won 16 of its last 18 and will play Lewis Center Olentangy - which beat Lakota West 3-1 in the other semifinal - in the Division I state championship game on at 4 p.m. Sunday at Canal Park in Akron.

Springboro, which is in the state tournament for just the second time (2019), was tied with Lakota West at 13th in the final regular season coaches poll.

Key play: A double play at first base got Springboro out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth. The Panthers went on to score two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the bottom of the sixth.

The story will be updated with more quotes.