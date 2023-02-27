High School Basketball: Alter girls two wins away from state return

Alexander averaged 24.5 points last year and averages 26.3 this season. She shoots 62.3% from the field, has a high game of 42 points and has scored 20 points or more in every game this season.

Division IV girls: If the two best Division II teams in Ohio are in the Southwest District, and even stronger case can be made in Division IV.

The showdown of top-ranked and unbeaten Tri-Village (26-0) and three-time state champion and second-ranked Fort Loramie (24-2) is expected to happen in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Butler High School. Tri-Village faces Marion Local at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by Fort Loramie vs. Russia at 8.

Tri-Village is led by guard Rylee Sagester, who set the state record this season for career 3-pointers.

Boys districts

Division I: Centerville is the team to beat again. The Elks are trying to get to state for the third straight year, and so far the road has been all-double digit seeds.

The top-ranked Elks (22-3) are coming off a 76-25 victory in which top scorers Jonathan Powell and Gabe Cupps both scored 21 points. They will play Cincinnati Anderson (22-3) at 3:30 Saturday at UD Arena as part of a quadruple-header.

The Elks are joined at districts for the second straight year by fellow GWOC members Wayne (21-4) and Fairmont (13-12).

Wayne rallied in the fourth quarter to beat upset-minded Miamisburg 65-61. Fairmont advanced with a 59-53 victory over Northmont, avenging a one-point loss on Jan. 13. Jamison Rountree and Eli Sherwood scored 19 points each.

The Warriors get a regional semifinal match at 7:30 with Fairfield, the top seed in the Cincinnati sectionals. Fairfield (21-4) beat Wayne 51-42 last year before falling to Centerville in the regional final.

Fairmont faces Cincinnati Elder (20-4) at 5:30. The day starts at 1:30 p.m. with Cincinnati Princeton (18-7) facing Cincinnati Moeller (18-7).

Division II: Second-ranked Chaminade Julienne (23-2) had to battle to get past seventh-seeded Ponitz, and the road only gets more difficult in a loaded region of ranked teams and traditional powers.

The Eagles’ first task is No. 10 Cincinnati Wyoming (23-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday at Xavier’s Cintas Center. The next game in what promises to be a competitive day is Dunbar (19-6) vs. Cincinnati Woodward (19-4). Dunbar lost 59-57 at Woodward on Jan. 24.

Alter (18-7), trying to make it two straight trips to state, faces Cincinnati Taft (21-2) at 6 p.m.. The Senators won the Division III state title last year, but they don’t have Rayvon Griffith, who left to play for Compass Prep in Arizona and signed with Cincinnati in November.

Division III: Miami East, Preble Shawnee, Greeneview and Tri-Village are in the mix to get through this week.

Ninth-ranked Preble Shawnee (21-3) meets Cincinnati Seven Hills (14-8) at 5:30 Thursday at UD Arena followed by No. 6 Miami East (23-2) and Cincinnati Mariemont (15-9) at 7:30. Preble Shawnee is led by Mason Shrout and East is led by Wes Enis and Jacob Roeth.

Greeneview (21-4) meets Tri-Village (20-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at UD. Tri-Village was the Division IV runner-up last year.

Division IV: Three top six teams are coming to UD this week.

Springfield Catholic Central (17-8) knocked off Cedarville in the sectional final for the second straight year. They will face No. 6 Russia (22-3) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by No. 4 Troy Christian (22-3) vs. Riverview East (24-1) at 7:30.

Friday’s game at 5:30 p.m. features No. 3 Jackson Center (24-1) vs. Cincinnati College Prep (16-6). Jackson Center’s Scott Elchert is coaching his final season.