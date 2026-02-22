High school basketball: District brackets for boys D-I, II released

The final seeds were set Friday at midnight through the MaxPreps RPI formula used by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. All Saturday and upcoming regular season results that remain did not factor into the final seed order.

Boys district rounds begin Monday in the Dayton area with games involving D-IV, VI and VII. District finals are set to be played from March 6-8.

Regional finals will be on March 14. The state finals at Wright State and the University of Dayton will be held from March 19-22.

The girls tournament is already underway for D-II through VII, with D-I starting Monday.

Here is a look at some of the notable seeds, matchups and game locations for boys D-I and II:

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

(All records listed are reflected from the OHSAA RPI website when the rankings were finalized.)

Division I

Both No. 1 seeds in the North and South sections opted to go into Region 3 and potential regional semifinal games against Central District teams.

Lakota West (21-0) is the top overall seed in the state. They play No. 17 Middletown (3-15) at 7:30 p.m. on March 3. LW won two regular season meetings between the two teams.

Centerville (15-6) gets the No. 1-seed in the North and are the top seed for the eighth consecutive season, coinciding with winning its eighth straight Greater Western Ohio Conference title this season.

The Elks play No. 6 Beavercreek (5-16) at 6 p.m. on March 5 at Butler High School. Centerville won both meetings between the two sides this season.

No. 3 Fairmont (14-8) faces No. 5 Springfield (8-13) in another Region 3 game at 7:30 p.m. on March 5 also at Butler High School. Fairmont won both regular season meetings. The winner faces the Lakota West-Middletown victor in a district final at a yet to be determined time at UD Arena on March 7.

Centerville or Beavercreek is set to play either No. 8 Walnut Hills (15-6), No. 13 Sycamore (9-12), or No. 14 Western Hills (12-10) in a district final at the Cintas Center at Xavier University at 1 p.m. on March 8.

In Region 4, the lone North matchup involves No. 2 Wayne (17-4) playing No. 4 Springboro (12-10) at 6 p.m. on March 4 at Trotwood High School. Wayne won both regular season games. The winner gets either No. 4 Moeller (16-4) or No. 18 Colerain (2-18) from the South in a March 7 district final at the Cintas Center.

Lakota East (13-9) is the South’s seven-seed and will play No. 6 Mason at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 at Lakota West. East defeated Mason during the regular season. The winner gets either No. 5 Oak Hills (15-7) or No. 11 Lebanon (12-9) in a March 7 district final at the Cintas Center.

No. 9 Hamilton (13-9) plays No. 15 Elder (8-14) at 6 p.m. on March 3 at Mason. Either No. 2 Princeton (17-3) or No. 19 Little Miami (1-21) faces the winner in a March 7 district final at the Cintas Center.

District finals on March 7 at the Cintas Center will begin at 1 p.m. Region 3 regional games will be at the Ohio Expo Center, and Region 4 games will be held at the Cintas Center.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Division II

The top-seed goes to Northmont (14-8) in the North. The Thunderbolts finished in the top half of the GWOC and swept Fairmont with other strong wins against Versailles, Butler, and Oakwood.

They decided not to take the route with a bye. Northmont will play No. 5 Fairborn (3-19) at 7:30 p.m. on March 2 in a district semifinal game.

No. 3 Miamisburg (5-16) is in the bracket position utilizing a bye into the district semis and will play at 6 p.m. on March 2. They will await the winner of a Miami Valley League matchup in the second round between No. 2 Troy (11-11) and No. 4 Sidney (5-17) being played at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Troy won both games against Sidney this season, 51-49 on the road on Dec. 1 and 57-54 at home on Jan. 9.

Northmont’s route would meet the winner of No. 2 Edgewood (15-6) and No. 4 Loveland (12-1) at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 from the South in a district final at 8 p.m. on March 6 and has top-seed Winton Woods (18-1) in its regional semi path.

Miamisburg, Troy or Sidney will play either No. 3 Aiken (11-11) or No. 7 Kings (6-16) in the district semis at 11 a.m. on March 7. The regional opponent would be a team from the Northwest District.

District second round and semifinal games for the North section will be played at Butler High School. The South plays at either Lakota East or Lakota West High Schools. District finals will be held at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Regionals will be at Springfield High School.

Explore Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

A full list and look at the brackets are available on the Southwest District Athletic Board website.