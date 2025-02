High school basketball: Girls District Tournament Schedule

Division I

No. 1 Fairmont vs. No. 8 Lakota West, 11 a.m. at Mason

No. 1 Mason vs. No. 4 Springfield, 2 p.m. at Fairborn

No. 2 Springboro vs. No. 10 Cincinnati Seton, 4 p.m. Fairborn

Division II

No. 1 Stebbins vs. No. 2 Harrison, 12 p.m. Fairborn

No. 4 Northmont vs. No. 4 Cincinnati St. Ursula, 11 a.m. at Lakota West

Division III

No. 1 Carroll vs. No. 7 Western Brown, 1 p.m. at Princeton

No. 2 Badin vs. No. 4 Bellbrook, 3 p.m. Princeton

No. 2 Chaminade Julienne vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Ursuline, 1 p.m. at Springfield

No. 1 Cincinnati Purcell Marian vs. No. 6 Sidney, 3 p.m. Springfield

Division IV

No. 2 Urbana vs. No. 4 Batavia, 11 a.m. Troy

No. 1 Alter vs. No. 8 Cincinnati McAuley, 1 p.m. at Troy

No. 3 Cincinnati McNicholas vs. No. 8 Greenon, 3 p.m. Troy

No. 1 Cincinnati Indian Hill vs. No. 6 Bethel, 5 p.m. Troy

Division V

No. 1 Cincinnati Mariemont vs. No. 4 Versailles, 1 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison

No. 2 Brookville vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Madeira, 3 p.m. Trotwood

No. 1 Waynesville vs. No. 8 Cincinnati Reading, 5 p.m. Trotwood

Division VI

No. 1 Anna vs. No. 1 Fayetteville-Perry, 3:30 p.m. at Monroe

No. 3 Arcanum vs. No. 4 Fort Recovery, 5:30 p.m. Monroe

Division VII

No. 3 Legacy Christian vs. No. 11 Jackson Center, 12 p.m. at Tecumseh

No. 1 Middletown Christian vs. No. 1 Fort Loramie, 2 p.m. Tecumseh

No. 6 Russia vs. No. 5 Mississinawa Valley, 4 p.m. at Sidney