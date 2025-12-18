High school basketball: Holiday events, tournaments fill schedule

Once the holidays finish, the annual The Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational will take place from Jan. 16-19.

Here is a look at some of the top local basketball events and where boys and girls teams from the area will be heading to wrap up 2025:

Butler County Bash

Fairfield Arena will host seven games on Saturday, including four girls games and three for boys.

Girls games start at 11 a.m. and feature Talawanda vs. Hamilton, Dunbar vs. Ross, Monroe vs. Cincinnati Christian, and Badin vs. Fairfield.

Boys begin at 3:30 p.m. and will see Monroe play Cincinnati Christian, Hamilton face Badin, and Ross take on Fairfield.

Cavalier Christian Classic

The two-day, girls-only event will be hosted by Purcell Marian and take place Saturday and Sunday. Varsity games on Saturday begin at 1:15 p.m. featuring West Carrollton vs. Oak Hills, Buckeye Valley vs. Colerain, Mount Notre Dame vs. Laurel, and the hosts playing Columbus Africentric.

Sunday games start at 1 p.m. and see Purcell Marian play Laurel, Middletown take on Cincinnati Wyoming, and Carroll play Mount Notre Dame.

All tickets are cash at the door.

Brian Cook Classic

Middletown Madison hosts a two-day boys event starting Dec. 26. Middletown Christian plays Norwood, and Madison hosts Lockland. The respective winners and losers will play the next day.

Holiday Hardwood Classic

The annual event returns to the Cintas Center at Xavier University and will include Bellbrook girls against Mount Notre Dame at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27. The Lakota East girls team plays Milford at noon on Dec. 28, and Centerville boys play Cincinnati Wyoming at 5:15 p.m.

All-day passes for the event are $13 for presale and $16 on game day. Tickets are available for purchase through its website.

Clark County Showcase

The Clark County Basketball Showcase will run over two days for the third consecutive year. The event takes place on Dec. 29 with boys games and Dec. 30 for the girls. All games will be held at Wittenberg University. Tickets for an all-day pass are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors (65 and over). Games begin at 2 p.m. both days.

The boys games will feature Northwestern vs. Catholic Central, Greenon vs. Tecumseh, Northeastern vs. Emmanuel Christian, Southeastern vs. Shawnee, and Kenton Ridge vs. Springfield.

The girls games include Shawnee vs. Greenon, Southeastern vs. Emmanuel Christian, Northwestern vs. Catholic Central, Northeastern vs. Kenton Ridge, and Tecumseh vs. Springfield.

Dixie Columbus Hines Holiday Classic

Both of the boys and girls events will have Franklin play Carroll, and Brookville facing host Dixie on Dec. 29. The respective winners and losers will play one another the next day.

Preble Shawnee Holiday Tournament

In this boys event, Edgewood takes on Dayton Christian, and Preble Shawnee plays Twin Valley South on Dec. 29. The respective winners and losers will play one another the next day.

Covington Holiday Tournament

Arcanum plays Russia and Bradford faces Covington in the boys event on Dec. 29. The respective winners and losers will play one another the next day.

Benner Fieldhouse Classic

Seven games will be held at the historic venue in Xenia on Dec. 30. Oakwood and Xenia girls will begin the day at 10 a.m. The boys games start at 11:45 a.m. with Tecumseh facing Piqua, and continue with Mechanicsburg playing Lehman Catholic at 1:30 p.m., Valley View vs. Chaminade Julienne at 3 p.m., Bellbrook vs. Troy at 4:45 p.m., Beavercreek playing Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m., and Oakwood facing Xenia at 8 p.m.

Other events

⋅ Several teams will be at the three-day Holiday Hoopla event held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The Lakota West girls play Hilliard Bradley at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. The game will take place on Court 2. The Springfield girls squad will play Massillon Washington at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Court 2, and the Wayne boys team will play Columbus Academy at 8 p.m. on Court 1. On Monday, Springfield girls play Harvest Prep at 2:45 p.m. on Court 2, Tri-Village boys face Jonathan Alder at 8 p.m. on Court 2, and Centerville boys play Pickerington North at 8 p.m. on Court 1.

⋅ Two boys teams will part in the Capital City Coaches for a Cure Classic at Capital University. Dunbar is in the first game of the day on Sunday playing Pickerington North at noon. Lakota West will face Reynoldsburg at 8:30 p.m. in a Division I state semifinal rematch from last season.

⋅ Alter boys will play in a three-day tournament in Louisville starting Saturday.

⋅ Bethel boys have a three-day event in Whitley County (Ky.) beginning Saturday.

⋅ Warrior Holiday Classic at Mariemont features Talawanda girls against Blanchester at 5 p.m. Monday.

⋅ Chaminade Julienne boys and Alter girls are going to an event in Newark on Dec. 27 and 28.

⋅ Lakota East boys head to Clearwater (Fla.) to play two games on Dec. 27. Middletown boys are going out to Arizona for a two-day event on Dec. 27 and 28.

⋅ Springboro boys are going to Gatlinburg for a three-day event from Dec. 29-31.

⋅ West Carrollton boys go to Cleveland on Jan. 2 to face Ringgold (Penn.) at Rocket Arena.

⋅ Franklin Monroe boys will play Patriot Prep at the New Year’s Bash event at Harvest Prep at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Meadowdale boys will play Genoa Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m.