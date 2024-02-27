High school basketball: Legendary Alter coach to be honored during state finals

Explore The impact of Welcome Stadium renovations on local sports

“Archbishop Alter High School was blessed to have a living legend leading our boys’ basketball program for 49 years,” Alter director of athletics and co-coach of the girls basketball team Christina Hart said in a news release. “The impact he had on the game continues to live on in those players and assistants whose lives he’s touched.”

One of only two Ohio prep coaches to win more than 800 games, Petrocelli became the first coach in Knights boys basketball history in 1964 at the age of 26.

Over the next 49 years, he won 831 games, coached nine regional champions and 25 district champions as well as eventual NBA players Jim and John Paxson before retiring in 2013.

The Knights won state championships in 1978, ‘99 and 2001, and Petrocelli was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

“On behalf of the faculty, staff and students of Archbishop Alter High School, we are so excited that our own Coach Joe Petrocelli is being honored with this award,” Alter principal Lourdes Lambert said in a news release. “He has paved the path for many Knights by modeling the way with his own faith, pride, and spirit. His continued love and support for our school and our community encourages all of our hearts. Congratulations, Joe.”

On March 23, Petrocelli will be recognized during half time of the 2:00 p.m. OHSAA boys state semifinal game at the University of Dayton Arena.