Breaking: ‘Peace Blossoms’ mural by Ching Chung pays homage to city’s historic role in Dayton Peace Accords

High school basketball: Shawnee taps English to lead boys program

The Shawnee High School boys basketball team celebrates after winning its first district title since 1977. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Michael Cooper

Credit: Michael Cooper

The Shawnee High School boys basketball team celebrates after winning its first district title since 1977. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By
31 minutes ago
X

Ty English has been named the new boys basketball coach at Shawnee High School in Springfield.

English joins the Braves after serving as an assistant at Carroll for the last five seasons.

“I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Braves program at Shawnee,” English said. “Teaching and coaching are my true passions. It is essential for me that my players understand how much I care about them and encourage them to apply the lessons learned in our programs to their future endeavors, regardless of the paths they choose.”

A Xenia High School grad, English is an intervention specialist at Beavercreek and has worked with Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

In addition to basketball, he has coached football at Meadowdale and Xenia and spent four years coaching for the Dayton Metro AAU basketball team.

English replaces Chris McGuire, who stepped down last month to spend more time with family.

With a record of 300-165 in 20 seasons, McGuire was the winningest active coach in Clark County.

He ranks fifth all-time behind Ohio High School Basketball Hall of Famers Wayne Wiseman and Don Henderson, as well as Kris Spriggs and Bill Smith.

McGuire got the job at Shawnee in 2005 when he replaced Dave Marshall, who had the job for five years.

In Other News
1
Miami Dolphins sign former Miami QB Gabbert
2
Bengals: Taylor still searching for ways to get off to a ‘fast start’
3
Sports on TV 5/23: Cubs travel to Cincinnati for NL Central showdown
4
High school softball: Mason cruises past Springboro for D-I district...
5
High school softball: Centerville wins second straight district title

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.