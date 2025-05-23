High school basketball: Shawnee taps English to lead boys program

“I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Braves program at Shawnee,” English said. “Teaching and coaching are my true passions. It is essential for me that my players understand how much I care about them and encourage them to apply the lessons learned in our programs to their future endeavors, regardless of the paths they choose.”

A Xenia High School grad, English is an intervention specialist at Beavercreek and has worked with Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

In addition to basketball, he has coached football at Meadowdale and Xenia and spent four years coaching for the Dayton Metro AAU basketball team.

English replaces Chris McGuire, who stepped down last month to spend more time with family.

With a record of 300-165 in 20 seasons, McGuire was the winningest active coach in Clark County.

He ranks fifth all-time behind Ohio High School Basketball Hall of Famers Wayne Wiseman and Don Henderson, as well as Kris Spriggs and Bill Smith.

McGuire got the job at Shawnee in 2005 when he replaced Dave Marshall, who had the job for five years.