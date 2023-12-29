High School Bowling: Butler girls soar to first-place finish

“We were able to sneak up on some teams last year,” Butler coach Mark Seelbaugh said. “There’s no sneaking this year, we definitely have a bull’s-eye on our backs.”

While a state trip was rewarding and motivating, the Aviators are concentrating on the present, not the future. That strategy recently paid off as the Butler girls won the Warrior Bowl Out at RollHouse Dayton just days before Christmas.

“We’re not focused on season outcomes, it’s a distraction,” Seelbaugh said. “They don’t want to get too far ahead of their skis.”

The Aviators edged out a competitive 11-team field that included perennial GWOC powerhouses Beavercreek and Wayne that finished second and third, respectively. Butler junior Sage Malott finished first in the individual standings with a 475 series and was joined by teammates Lauren Seelbaugh, Jolene Powers and Kaylee Butler on the all-tournament team.

“We have a lot of depth, we’re not dependent on one, two or even three bowlers,” Seelbaugh said. “We have several bowlers who are capable of carrying the team at any given time.”

The Aviators have five bowlers ranked in the top 75 in the state by Cincybowling.com: 20. Sage Malott, 59. Lauren Seelbaugh, 62. Ashlin Conley, 66. Jolene Powers and 73. Kaylee Bays. Close to 1,000 girls are included in the statewide ranking.

“These girls build each other up more than they compete against each other,” Seelbaugh said. “They rise together.”

Malott is quick to credit camaraderie for the Aviators’ success.

“We’re definitely closer than we have ever been,” the junior said. “Getting closer has increased our trust in each other. We’re more powerful together.”

The veteran team, with three seniors in the starting eight, has talent and experience and is now focused on fine tuning.

“We’re focused on our mental training and making our spares,” Malott said.

While the Warrior Bowl Out was a great way to begin the holiday season, the real test for the Aviators will be early in the New Year at the Viking Classic on Jan. 6 at Poelking South.

“There will be district-level competition at that tournament,” Seelbaugh said. “That will be a good barometer for us.”

Much like last year, the Aviators are hoping to make what Seelbaugh describes with a smile as a “mad unconscious run.”

“There are so many good teams, the post-season is going to be a dogfight,” he said. “We just want to peak at the right time.”