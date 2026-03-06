High school bowling: Coldwater gets close with a pair of state runner-up finishes

The Cavaliers last won a state title in 2021, but with fewer girls than boys at Coldwater, the roster has thinned out in recent years with only five bowlers competing during the 2024-25 season.

“The last couple of years were really rough, but we knew we had three freshmen coming in so that brought us up to eight,” Hartings said.

The young Cavaliers not only qualified to state, they finished as state runners-up, falling to Napoleon, 3-0, in the girls Division II championship match. The Coldwater girls now have five state bowling titles and four runner-up finishes to their credit.

“When we got to the finals, I thought this is crazy to even be here,” Hartings said. “It’s a testament to the hard work these kids put in. But Napoleon had five seniors and gosh did it show.”

While the team settled for second, Cavaliers senior Brittany Burden won the individual state title with a 640 series. Teammate Rachel Moeller, a junior, was second with 621.

“I knew it was a good score, but I didn’t think I could actually win it,” Burden said. “It still doesn’t really feel real.”

Burden is now one of three Coldwater girls who have claimed an individual state bowling title joining Erika Hartings (2013) and Crystal Boyer (2011).

The girls weren’t the only Cavaliers striking at HP Lanes in Columbus as the Coldwater boys led qualifying by 159 pins at the D-II boys tournament. The top-seeded Cavaliers swept Versailles, 3-0, and topped Lake Catholic, 3-1, in the championship round before falling to St. Henry in a five-game marathon match, 3-2. The boys now have four state titles and four second-place finishes.

“These guys are very talented and, to be honest, I thought it was ours to lose,” Hartings said. “But we don’t lose anyone, so this will make these guys a little hungrier for next year.”

Sophomore Andrew Myers finished second in the individual competition with a 696 series. He is the fifth Coldwater boys state runner-up, joining Caleb Wendel (2024), Nathan Snook (2022), Greg Bruns (2003) and Kyle Bruns (2002). Trey James (2015) is the only individual state bowling champion on the boys side.

“This experience will help both teams in the future,” Hartings said. “Now they know what to expect.”