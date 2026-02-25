High school bowling: Sectional tournament delivers fun, records and a five-pin heartbreaker

With 16 boys on Bellbrook’s first-ever bowling team, the first-year squad took Wagner’s advice to heart.

“This is the most fun group I’ve ever coached,” Wagner said. “They put in the work all season, but also had a good time.”

That fun translated into wins as the boys finished second in the Southwestern Buckeye League at 8-2 and two Golden Eagles extended their season by qualifying to the boys Division I district tournament. Senior Landon Fortkamp and sophomore Jack DeWitt posted scores of 586 and 571, respectively, to advance to the district singles tournament. D-I district play gets underway Thursday with the girls’ event with the boys competing on Friday at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Close call: Five pins made all the difference for the Carroll girls.

The Patriots edged out Butler, 2,982 to 2,977, to snag the final district berth at the girls D-I sectional tournament Thursday at Poelking Woodman Lanes. It’s the first time in a decade that the Carroll girls advanced to the district tournament.

Seniors Claire Jordan and Stella Sharp led the Patriots with 520 and 517, respectively, placing 10th and 11th in the individual standings with Jordan recording a career high game of 223. But the focus is not individual accolades on the Carroll squad, it’s all about the team.

“I think their attitude and how supportive they are of each other makes all the difference,” Carroll coach Meghan Mulligan said. “They know how to raise each other up.”

Bellefontaine claimed the D-I girls sectional title with Chieftains senior Gracie Hood topping the individual field by more than 100 with a 690 series. Cara Brooks, of Springboro, was second with 573.

Firebirds dominance: From the opening game to the final six-game Baker set, the Fairmont boys were in command.

The Firebirds opened sectional play with a tournament leading 1197 game – among the highest scores ever posted in the Dayton sectional tournament. Fairmont led second-place Beavercreek by 66 pins after the first three-game set with three Fairmont bowlers – seniors Joey Hoelscher (671) and Lenox Newell (663) and junior Thomas Mason (642) – all finishing in the top six.

Fairmont also topped the field in Baker play with a 19-pin advantage over the Beavers, claiming the sectional title 85 pins ahead of their conference rivals.