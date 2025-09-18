High School Football: 5 things to know before Week 5

Here’s five things to know heading into Week 5:

Streaking into rivalry week

Tippecanoe will put its Miami Valley League winning streak on the line this week against one of its biggest rivals.

The unbeaten Red Devils, ranked third in Division III in the second state poll, have won 16 straight MVL games dating back to the 2023 season.

They’ll travel to rival Butler (3-1) this week. The Aviators were the last MVL squad to defeat Tipp, beating them 24-19 in Vandalia in Week 6 of the 2023 season.

Tippecanoe, winners of 18 straight regular season games, has outscored its opponents 157-20 this season.

Back-to-back?

Beavercreek (2-2, 1-0) is seeking its second straight Greater Western Ohio Conference victory for the first time since 2015. Beavers junior Calvin Svoboda rushed for 134 yards and junior Trey Damingo and senior DeSean Suber each added TDs as Beavercreek beat Northmont 34-0 in Week 4. The Beavers won their conference opener for the first time since 2017 and earned their first victory over the Thunderbolts since 2015. The Beavers host Miamisburg (1-3) - who have lost three straight since a season-opening win against Chaminade Julienne - on Friday night. Beavercreek beat the Vikings 19-10 last season.

Elks on the road

Centerville travels to Springfield on Friday night seeking to avoid starting 0-5 for the first time since 2018.

The Elks trailed Fairmont 17-0 at the half last week, but roared back to tie the score at 17 with a minute remaining on a 32-yard field goal by junior Joey Kristbaum. The Firebirds rallied in the final moments and senior kicker Kole Krejny nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to lift Fairmont to a 20-17 win.

The Wildcats beat the Elks 17-3 last season, but Centerville reeled off nine straight victories en route to its first regional championship since 1991.

High score

For the second straight year, Xenia set a school record for most points in a game against West Carrollton.

Bucs senior running back Deaunte White scored four TDs and senior defensive back Cristian Corbett returned a fumble 17 yards for a TD as Xenia beat the Pirates 67-6. A year ago, they beat West Carrollton 66-0.

Xenia (3-1) hosts Sidney (0-4) this week.

Strong schedule

The uber-tough Midwest Athletic Conference will see three matchups of state-ranked teams this weekend.

Division VII No. 1 Marion Local (4-0) will travel to D-VII No. 3 New Bremen (4-0) as it looks to keep its 68-game winning streak - the longest in the nation - intact. The Flyers haven’t lost since falling to the Cardinals 24-17 in the 2020 Region 28 championship game.

D-VII No. 4 St. Henry (3-1) will travel to D-VI No. 7 Anna (3-1) and D-VI No. 6 Coldwater (2-2) plays at D-VII No. 8 Minster (3-1).