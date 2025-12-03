High school football: Area players take part in National Signing Day

Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas and Trotwood-Madison defensive end Jamarcus Whyce are the two highest rated players from the area, both ranked in a tie for 27th in the state and 516th nationally as three-star prospects, according to 247Sports.

Thomas signed with Illinois after receiving more than two-dozen offers. Whyce, the brother of sophomore and Ohio State commit Jameer Whyce, is a Purdue commit who had a combined 10 offers from Big Ten and Southeastern Conference schools.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown has four FBS school commits. Defensive back Jordan Vann is the highest rated player and is heading to Louisville after flipping from Michigan State on Tuesday. All in the state’s top-120 are wide receiver Zymir Reed, committed to Kent State, wide receiver and defensive back Laaren Cornwell, committed to Central Michigan, and defensive end Derrick Singletary, a Rice commit.

The Golden Flashes have the most local commitments. In addition to Reed, Hamilton defensive lineman Eckley Bridges will sign Wednesday afternoon and Xenia defensive end Kale Webb signed.

Louisville also has multiple area players with Springfield linebacker Taj Powell joining Vann.

Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar is the only Ohio State signee from the area after flipping from Louisville last month.

Two players in the 247Sports Composite state rankings remaining unsigned. Lakota East running back Ryder Hooks has received a handful of offers from Mid-American Conference schools, and Hamilton defensive lineman Mason Holbrook decommitted from Miami in October. Minster tight end Cole Albers chose to commit for basketball.

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

Here’s a look at the Miami Valley players having committed to a FBS school (listed by 247Sports Composite state ranking):

27 (tie). Cam Thomas, Lakota West linebacker: Illinois

27 (tie). Jamarcus Whyce, Trotwood-Madison defensive end: Purdue

29. Nick Lautar, Lebanon tight end: Ohio State

46. Jordan Vann, Middletown defensive back: Louisville

48 (tie). PJ MacFarlane, Lakota East tight end, Indiana

48 (tie). Taj Powell, Springfield linebacker: Louisville

48 (tie). Zymir Reed, Middletown wide receiver, Kent State

105 (tie). Cole Albers, Minster tight end: Uncommitted

105 (tie). Pete Pendergest, Badin offensive line: Bowling Green

119 (tie). Laaren Cornwell, Middletown wide receiver: Central Michigan

119 (tie). Royce Rogers: Springfield defensive tackle: Buffalo

119 (tie). Derrick Singletary, Middletown defensive end: Rice

119 (tie). Evan Weinberg, Springboro linebacker: Cincinnati

129. Shawn Fishwick, Xenia wide receiver: Eastern Michigan

142 (tie). Mason Holbrook, Hamilton defensive lineman: Uncommitted

142 (tie). Kale Webb, Xenia defensive end: Kent State

148. Ryder Hooks, Lakota East running back: Uncommitted

156: Eckley Bridges, Hamilton defensive lineman: Kent State

158. John Hewii, Eaton kicker: Boston College

These players are unranked but are Division I commits:

Jaxon Long, Springboro wide receiver: Cornell

Jayden Seay, Lakota East wide receiver: Army

Will Strong, Tippecanoe wide receiver: Illinois State

Only Long, Singletary, Vann and Whyce are unconfirmed to have signed as of Wednesday morning.

This article will be updated as more commitments are announced. Please email us at steven.wright@coxinc.com if you are or know of a commitment we are missing.