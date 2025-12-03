High school football: Area players take part in National Signing Day

More than 20 players from the Miami Valley have signed or made verbal commitments to a Division I school.
Wednesday is the second year an early National Signing Day takes place in early December after it originally was held in the third week of the month since 2017. Prospects must sign their letter of intent by Friday before the period ends for this part of the recruiting cycle. The next one begins Feb. 4, 2026.
Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas and Trotwood-Madison defensive end Jamarcus Whyce are the two highest rated players from the area, both ranked in a tie for 27th in the state and 516th nationally as three-star prospects, according to 247Sports.
Thomas signed with Illinois after receiving more than two-dozen offers. Whyce, the brother of sophomore and Ohio State commit Jameer Whyce, is a Purdue commit who had a combined 10 offers from Big Ten and Southeastern Conference schools.
Middletown has four FBS school commits. Defensive back Jordan Vann is the highest rated player and is heading to Louisville after flipping from Michigan State on Tuesday. All in the state’s top-120 are wide receiver Zymir Reed, committed to Kent State, wide receiver and defensive back Laaren Cornwell, committed to Central Michigan, and defensive end Derrick Singletary, a Rice commit.
The Golden Flashes have the most local commitments. In addition to Reed, Hamilton defensive lineman Eckley Bridges will sign Wednesday afternoon and Xenia defensive end Kale Webb signed.
Louisville also has multiple area players with Springfield linebacker Taj Powell joining Vann.
Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar is the only Ohio State signee from the area after flipping from Louisville last month.
Two players in the 247Sports Composite state rankings remaining unsigned. Lakota East running back Ryder Hooks has received a handful of offers from Mid-American Conference schools, and Hamilton defensive lineman Mason Holbrook decommitted from Miami in October. Minster tight end Cole Albers chose to commit for basketball.
Here’s a look at the Miami Valley players having committed to a FBS school (listed by 247Sports Composite state ranking):
27 (tie). Cam Thomas, Lakota West linebacker: Illinois
27 (tie). Jamarcus Whyce, Trotwood-Madison defensive end: Purdue
29. Nick Lautar, Lebanon tight end: Ohio State
46. Jordan Vann, Middletown defensive back: Louisville
48 (tie). PJ MacFarlane, Lakota East tight end, Indiana
48 (tie). Taj Powell, Springfield linebacker: Louisville
48 (tie). Zymir Reed, Middletown wide receiver, Kent State
105 (tie). Cole Albers, Minster tight end: Uncommitted
105 (tie). Pete Pendergest, Badin offensive line: Bowling Green
119 (tie). Laaren Cornwell, Middletown wide receiver: Central Michigan
119 (tie). Royce Rogers: Springfield defensive tackle: Buffalo
119 (tie). Derrick Singletary, Middletown defensive end: Rice
119 (tie). Evan Weinberg, Springboro linebacker: Cincinnati
129. Shawn Fishwick, Xenia wide receiver: Eastern Michigan
142 (tie). Mason Holbrook, Hamilton defensive lineman: Uncommitted
142 (tie). Kale Webb, Xenia defensive end: Kent State
148. Ryder Hooks, Lakota East running back: Uncommitted
156: Eckley Bridges, Hamilton defensive lineman: Kent State
158. John Hewii, Eaton kicker: Boston College
These players are unranked but are Division I commits:
Jaxon Long, Springboro wide receiver: Cornell
Jayden Seay, Lakota East wide receiver: Army
Will Strong, Tippecanoe wide receiver: Illinois State
Only Long, Singletary, Vann and Whyce are unconfirmed to have signed as of Wednesday morning.
This article will be updated as more commitments are announced. Please email us at steven.wright@coxinc.com if you are or know of a commitment we are missing.
