High school football: Best performances of Week 6

The first major rainstorm in many weeks did not prevent many players from across the area from putting up big statistics.
Here are the top 10 individual performances from a soggy Week 6, including some standout two-way quarterbacks, running back breakups and eye-popping defensive numbers:
1. Owen Canan, Bradford: Threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Railroaders beat Dixie 27-10. He also had four tackles and broke up a pass in Bradford’s first win of the season.
2. Ethan New, Sidney: Ran for 209 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 135 yards and four touchdowns for Sidney in a 43-6 win over Greenville. Isaiah Foster ran for 100 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets.
3. Larkin Thomas, Tippecanoe: Threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 66 yards as the Red Devils beat Butler 25-7. Xavier Melton added 106 yards rushing for unbeaten Tipp.
4. Emory Severance, Hamilton Ross: Ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-14 loss to Waynesville.
5. Jayden Resor and DJ Moore, Brookville: Ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns while Moore had 119 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries as the Blue Devils beat Carlisle 28-8. Resor averaged 10.3 yards per carry while Moore picked up 17 yards per tote.
6. Andre McConnell, Stebbins: Ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians beat West Carrollton 48-20. He also caught a 27-yard pass.
7. Payton Mayfield, Milton-Union: Ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 99 yards and another touchdown as the Bulldogs beat Miami East 32-14. He also had six tackles, including one for loss.
8. Deaunte White, Xenia: Ran for 183 yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Buccaneers beat Fairborn 43-7. Ronnie Butler had 22 tackles for the XHS.
9. Cordis Berard, Eaton: Ran for 176 yards on 13 carries and scored five touchdown as the Eagles beat Middletown Madison 34-3. Presley Stewart had 23 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception for the Eagles.
10. Garrett Lundy, Waynesville: Ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, had 33 yards receiving and made 17 tackles including a sack for Waynesville in a 31-14 win over Ross.
Other notable games:
- Gracen Goldsmith ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns as Hamilton beat Princeton 34-0. CJ Bryant had 4.5 of the Big Blue’s 18.5 tackles for loss and Mason Holbrook added three more.
- Logan Doty ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns as Fairmont beat Miamisburg 34-0. The Firebirds did not attempt a pass, but they ran for 333 yards while allowing 49.
- Anthony Valenti ran for 147 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns while Brodie Hopkins had 128 yards receiving and a touchdown for Valley View in a 20-6 win over Oakwood. Ceasar Berryman had five tackles for loss for the Spartans.
- Trey Sagester for 234 yards and five touchdowns as Tri-Village beat Tri-County North 37-7.
- Dallas Sheehee threw for 214 yards and a touchdown, Dishawn Peterson caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and Daylan Dennis ran for 144 yards and four touchdowns for Trotwood-Madison in a 50-0 win over Belmont.
- William Wilson ran for 175 yards on just eight carries for Dunbar in a 22-6 win over Thurgood Marshall. He also scored three touchdowns.
- Zane Henderson and Jacob Schmitmeyer ran for 166 yards and 105 yards, respectively, as Ansonia beat Twin Valley South 32-0.
- Dominick Ramsey ran for 161 yards for Meadowdale in a 20-0 win over Ponitz.
- Norman Spearman ran for 146 yards and a touchdown as Thurgood Marshall lost to Dunbar 22-6. Myion Woody added 123 yards for the Cougars.
- Ethan Stacey ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Malachi Maddox-Ringer ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Nydrell Wight ran for 94 yards for Chaminade Julienne in a 42-23 loss to Cincinnati McNicholas.
- Parker Johnson ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns as Centerville beat Beavercreek 48-13.
- Isaiah Thompson ran for 150 yards and a touchdown as Wayne beat Northmont 30-14. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.
- Sam Wiles threw for 156 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Lakota West in a 52-0 win over Cincinnati Colerain.
- Southeastern: Hayden Davis ran for 155 yards and Eli Goodbar ran for 150 yards while both scored two touchdowns as Southeastern beat Catholic Central 28-8. Goodbar also had 12 tackles while Davis had 11.
- Preston Allen had six tackles for loss, forced a fumble and ran for 56 yards for Northwestern in a 22-0 win over Benjamin Logan.
- Jackson Patton had 173 yards rushing and a touchdown for Kenton Ridge in a 30-0 win over Tecumseh.
- Gabe Rammel ran for 179 yards and a touchdown for Greenville in a 43-6 loss to Sidney.
- Aiden Kirkpatrick ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns for Troy in a 21-7 win over rival Piqua.
- Josh Wilcoxon ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns for West Liberty-Salem as the Tigers beat Northeastern 24-21.
- Devin Byrd ran for 108 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards for West Carrollton in a 48-20 loss to Stebbins.
