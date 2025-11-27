High school football: Bishop Watterson ‘a great opportunity’ for Tippecanoe

Burgbacher views it as the best part of his school day. However, he said he knew it would be different this week.

His contribution to the conversations had to be lighter than normal. He spent too much time over the weekend rewatching his team’s regional final game against London in addition to all of the tape he could attain on Bishop Watterson to know what else was going on.

“But just being able to be in there and be around these guys, it’s fun,” Burgbacher said. “You know you’ve only got two weeks left. We know where the end is.”

The Red Devils don’t want its year to reach a conclusion one game too early, but a tall task awaits before making travel plans to Canton.

Tippecanoe (13-0) is set to play Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-0) in a Division III state semifinal game on Friday at Mason High School’s Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium.

Bishop Watterson are the reigning D-III state champions and have been to the state title game both of the previous two seasons. The Eagles beat Steubenville 43-0 in the Region 11 final on Nov. 21. They led 28-0 at the half.

Watterson was the top-ranked team in the state AP poll during the regular season. The Eagles have a 28-game winning streak dating back to the start of last season. Only an out of state team, Middletown (Del.), have been able to hold them under 36 points in a game this season. The team’s three playoff wins are by a combined score of 147 to 6.

“You can see they’re very well-coached,” Burgbacher said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us. But what an opportunity.”

Bishop Watterson played Big Walnut, another team still competing in the D-II playoffs, in Week 1 and won 37-15.

BW features several top recruits, including Iowa State commit Pete Eglitis on the offensive line. Offensive tackle Davis Seaman has received several Big Ten offers, according to Rivals.com, and quarterback Drew Bellisari is also getting looks.

“Obviously we know we got a big challenge on Friday night,” Burgbacher said. “We’ve got to do what we’ve done the last 14 weeks and prepare like champions. When we go on that field down in Mason on Friday night, we’ve got to be as prepared as we could be. So we’ve got a lot of teaching and a lot of stuff to do this week.”

Tippecanoe will be making its second state semifinal appearance. The Red Devils lost to Bloom-Carroll 35-12 in their first appearance in 2012.

Bishop Watterson is making its 10th appearance in the state semifinals.

Burgbacher wants his team to understand the playoffs aren’t set up to be a best-of-5 or 10. Each round is one game that’s 48 minutes in length.

Tipp will be focusing on the positives over the negatives.

“What do we have to lose?” Burgbacher said. “It’s the state semifinals. Every team’s good, whether it’s Cuyahoga Valley or Toledo Central Catholic or Bishop Watterson. What a great opportunity for our program.”