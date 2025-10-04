High School Football: Brookville pulls away late, beats Oakwood 35-14

Brookville scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and pulled away to beat Oakwood 35-14 in a Southwestern Buckeye League game on Friday at Mack Hummon Stadium.
DJ Moore scored two touchdowns in the first half to help the Blue Devils take a 13-7 halftime lead, and Aden Lamb scored two in the second to help the squad pull away.
Friday was the closest game of the year for Brookville (7-0, 4-0 SWBL Buckeye). The Blue Devils previously hadn’t won by less than 27 points.
This article will be updated with quotes form Moore and Brookville coach Mike Hetrick, along with more photos.
It was the second straight loss for the Lumberjacks (5-2, 2-2).
