High school football: First round regional playoff pairings

The high school football playoff pairings were made official on Sunday afternoon.
This year, the Ohio High School Athletic Association changed its playoff format, shrinking the field from 16 to 12 teams qualifying in each region. The format changed from 8 teams to 16 teams for the 2021 season.
This season, the top-12 teams in each region qualified for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye. All games will be held at the higher-seeded team until the regional finals.
Rebracketing will occur for the state semifinals.
Here’s a look at the statewide pairings:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2025 OHSAA playoff pairings
Pairings shown with regional seed. All games on Friday, October 31, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise.
Division I
Region 1
No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Mentor (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Canton McKinley (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Toledo Whitmer (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Cleveland St. Ignatius (1-9) at No. 5 Perrysburg (8-2)
No. 11 Medina (3-7) at No. 6 Strongsville (8-2)
No. 10 Brunswick (5-5) at No. 7 Massillon Jackson (5-5)
No. 9 Cleveland Heights (5-5) at No. 8 Berea-Midpark (6-4)
Region 2
No. 1 Middletown (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Troy (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Findlay (6-4), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Springboro (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Marysville (5-5) at No. 5 Springfield (6-4)
No. 11 Galloway Westland (5-5) at No. 6 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4)
No. 10 Dublin Jerome (5-5) at No. 7 Hilliard Bradley (5-5)
No. 9 Kettering Fairmont (5-5) at No. 8 Lebanon (7-3)
Region 3
No. 1 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Pickerington Central (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Pickerington North (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Lewis Center Olentangy (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Newark (6-4) at No. 5 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-4)
No. 11 Westerville Central (4-6) at No. 6 Upper Arlington (8-2)
No. 10 Groveport Madison (5-5) at No. 7 Gahanna Lincoln (7-3)
No. 9 Grove City (5-5) at No. 8 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-5)
Region 4
No. 1 Cincinnati Elder (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Cincinnati Princeton (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Morrow Little Miami (3-7) at No. 5 Cincinnati Winton Woods (8-2)
No. 11 Cincinnati Oak Hills (4-6) at No. 6 Liberty Township Lakota East (7-3)
No. 10 Hamilton (4-6) at No. 7 West Chester Lakota West (6-4)
No. 9 Mason (5-5) at No. 8 Fairfield (5-5)
Division II
Region 5
No. 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Austintown Fitch (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Uniontown Lake (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Willoughby South (5-5) at No. 5 Hudson (8-2)
No. 11 Uniontown Green (5-5) at No. 6 Garfield Heights (9-1)
No. 10 Twinsburg (6-4) at No. 7 Macedonia Nordonia (7-3)
No. 9 Youngstown Boardman (5-5) at No. 8 Painesville Riverside (7-3)
Region 6
No. 1 Medina Highland (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Wadsworth (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Avon (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 North Ridgeville (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Toledo Start (6-4) at No. 5 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-4)
No. 11 Fremont Ross (6-4) at No. 6 Olmsted Falls (6-4)
No. 10 Parma Heights Valley Forge (5-5) at No. 7 Toledo St. Francis de Sales (6-4)
No. 9 Oregon Clay (6-4) at No. 8 Brecksville-Broadview Heights (6-4)
Region 7
No. 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Massillon Washington (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Canal Winchester (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Louisville (6-4) at No. 5 Westerville South (8-2)
No. 11 Columbus Northland (7-3) at No. 6 North Canton Hoover (8-2)
No. 10 Mount Vernon (6-4) at No. 7 Ashland (9-1)
No. 9 Worthington Kilbourne (7-3) at No. 8 Columbus Walnut Ridge (7-3)
Region 8
No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Kings Mills Kings (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (6-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Xenia (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Cincinnati Turpin (5-5) at No. 5 Cincinnati La Salle (7-3)
No. 11 Cincinnati Aiken (6-4) at No. 6 Lima Senior (8-2)
No. 10 Vandalia Butler (6-4) at No. 7 Harrison (7-3)
No. 9 Piqua (6-4) at No. 8 Cincinnati Withrow (8-2)
Division III
Region 9
No. 1 Canfield (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 10 vs. No. 7
No. 3 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 11 vs. No. 6
No. 4 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 12 vs. No. 5
No. 12 Maple Heights (7-3) at No. 5 Chardon (6-4)
No. 11 Cleveland Benedictine (8-2) at No. 6 Akron East (8-2)
No. 10 Geneva (8-2) at No. 7 Alliance (8-2)
No. 9 Madison (7-3) at No. 8 Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-4)
Region 10
No. 1 Medina Buckeye (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Wapakoneta (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 10 vs. No. 7
No. 3 Lexington (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 11 vs. No. 6
No. 4 Richfield Revere (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 12 vs. No. 5
No. 12 Grafton Midview (5-5) at No. 5 Rocky River (8-2)
No. 11 Ontario (6-4) at No. 6 Toledo Central Catholic (6-4)
No. 10 Parma Heights Holy Name (6-4) at No. 7 Lima Shawnee (7-3)
No. 9 Copley (7-3) at No. 8 St. Marys Memorial (7-3)
Region 11
No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Newark Licking Valley (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Steubenville (7-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Columbus Independence (6-4) at No. 5 Columbus Hamilton Township (8-2)
No. 11 The Plains Athens (9-1) at No. 6 Delaware Buckeye Valley (8-2)
No. 10 Columbus Linden McKinley (8-2) at No. 7 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-3)
No. 9 Thornville Sheridan (7-3) at No. 8 Granville (7-3)
Region 12
No. 1 London (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Hamilton Badin (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Jackson (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Hillsboro (5-5) at No. 5 Washington Court House Miami Trace (9-1)
No. 11 Bellbrook (6-4) at No. 6 Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-3)
No. 10 Goshen (7-3) at No. 7 Oxford Talawanda (9-1)
No. 9 Chillicothe (6-4) at No. 8 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-4)
Division IV
Region 13
No. 1 Perry (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Cleveland Glenville (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Beloit West Branch (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at No. 5 Norton (9-1)
No. 11 Chesterland West Geauga (6-4) at No. 6 Streetsboro (8-2)
No. 10 Salem (6-4) at No. 7 Canal Fulton Northwest (6-4)
No. 9 Hubbard (7-3) at No. 8 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-3)
Region 14
No. 1 Shelby (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Galion (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Napoleon (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Lima Bath (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Clyde (4-6) at No. 5 Bellevue (7-3)
No. 11 Lorain Clearview (5-5) at No. 6 Sandusky Perkins (7-3)
No. 10 Lodi Cloverleaf (6-4) at No. 7 Bay Village Bay (6-4)
No. 9 Orrville (6-4) at No. 8 Bellville Clear Fork (6-4)
Region 15
No. 1 New Lexington (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Plain City Jonathan Alder (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Chillicothe Unioto (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Canton South (5-5) at No. 5 Columbus East (9-1)
No. 11 Johnstown (7-3) at No. 6 Wintersville Indian Creek (9-1)
No. 10 Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) at No. 7 Circleville (7-3)
No. 9 Heath (6-4) at No. 8 Lancaster Fairfield Union (6-4)
Region 16
No. 1 Cincinnati Indian Hill (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Germantown Valley View (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Cincinnati Taft (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Cleves Taylor (6-4) at No. 5 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)
No. 11 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-4) at No. 6 Brookville (9-1)
No. 10 Cincinnati Roger Bacon (5-5) at No. 7 Cincinnati Wyoming (9-1)
No. 9 New Richmond (4-6) at No. 8 Washington Court House Washington (5-5)
Division V
Region 17
No. 1 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (7-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Girard (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Poland Seminary (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Andover Pymatuning Valley (7-3) at No. 5 St. Clairsville (7-3)
No. 11 Urichsville Claymont (6-4) at No. 6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2)
No. 10 Richmond Edison (6-4) at No. 7 Akron Manchester (7-3)
No. 9 Burton Berkshire (6-4) at No. 8 Canfield South Range (6-4)
Region 18
No. 1 Liberty Center (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Wooster Triway (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Genoa Area (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Creston Norwayne (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Delta (6-4) at No. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (10-0)
No. 11 Port Clinton (6-4) at No. 6 Milan Edison (7-3)
No. 10 Fredericktown (8-2) at No. 7 Fairview Park Fairview (8-2)
No. 9 Oak Harbor (8-2) at No. 8 Pemberville Eastwood (8-2)
Region 19
No. 1 Wheelersburg (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Nelsonville-York (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Barnesville (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Amanda-Clearcreek (5-5) at No. 5 Portsmouth (7-3)
No. 11 Belmont Union Local (7-3) at No. 6 Columbus Africentric (7-3)
No. 10 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2) at No. 7 Lucasville Valley (8-2)
No. 9 McConnelsville Morgan (7-3) at No. 8 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-2)
Region 20
No. 1 Williamsburg (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Lewistown Indian Lake (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Casstown Miami East (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 St. Paris Graham (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 West Liberty-Salem (5-5) at No. 5 Carlisle (8-2)
No. 11 Cincinnati Mariemont (6-4) at No. 6 Cincinnati North College Hill (8-2)
No. 10 Arcanum (7-3) at No. 7 Camden Preble Shawnee (9-1)
No. 9 Jamestown Greeneview (7-3) at No. 8 Richwood North Union (6-4)
Division VI
Region 21
No. 1 Kirtland (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Columbiana Crestview (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Hanoverton United (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2) at No. 5 Smithville (8-2)
No. 11 Columbiana (7-3) at No. 6 Dalton (7-3)
No. 10 Mineral Ridge (7-3) at No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (7-2)
No. 9 New Middletown Springfield (7-3) at No. 8 Wickliffe (8-2)
Region 22
No. 1 Castalia Margaretta (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Archbold (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Paulding (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Defiance Tinora (5-5) at No. 5 Sherwood Fairview (9-1)
No. 11 Elmore Woodmore (7-3) at No. 6 Attica Seneca East (7-3)
No. 10 Collins Western Reserve (8-2) at No. 7 Bluffton (8-2)
No. 9 Carey (6-4) at No. 8 Hamler Patrick Henry (8-2)
Region 23
No. 1 Centerburg (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (8-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 West Jefferson (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Mount Gilead (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Reedsville Eastern (7-3) at No. 5 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-1)
No. 11 Columbus Grandview Heights (7-3) at No. 6 Toronto (9-1)
No. 10 Caldwell (7-3) at No. 7 Grove City Christian (8-2)
No. 9 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-2) at No. 8 Newcomerstown (7-3)
Region 24
No. 1 New Madison Tri-Village (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Springfield Northeastern (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 St. Bernard Elmwood Place (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Covington (5-5) at No. 5 Coldwater (6-4)
No. 11 Cincinnati Deer Park (5-5) at No. 6 Anna (7-3)
No. 10 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (6-4) at No. 7 Ironton Rock Hill (6-4)
No. 9 Portsmouth West (5-5) at No. 8 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (5-5)
Division VII
Region 25
No. 1 McDonald (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (10-0), hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Mogadore (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Monroeville (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Ashtabula St. John (5-5) at No. 5 Malvern (6-4)
No. 11 Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-6) at No. 6 East Palestine (7-3)
No. 10 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at No. 7 East Canton (8-2)
No. 9 Norwalk St. Paul (5-5) at No. 8 Warren JFK (5-5)
Region 26
No. 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 North Baltimore (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Leipsic (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Columbus Grove (7-3), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Morral Ridgedale (6-4) at No. 5 Gibsonburg (7-3)
No. 11 Montpelier (6-4) at No. 6 Sycamore Mohawk (8-2)
No. 10 Arlington (7-3) at No. 7 Pandora-Gilboa (7-3)
No. 9 Edgerton (6-4) at No. 8 Edon (8-2)
Region 27
No. 1 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 Waterford (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (8-2), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Glouster Trimble (6-4) at No. 5 Crown City South Gallia (7-3)
No. 11 Danville (5-5) at No. 6 Steubenville Catholic Central (6-4)
No. 10 Lucas (5-5) at No. 7 Strasburg-Franklin (7-3)
No. 9 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (6-4) at No. 8 Bowerston Conotton Valley (7-3)
Region 28
No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
No. 2 St. Henry (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10
No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11
No. 4 Beaver Eastern (10-0), first-round bye, hosts winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12
No. 12 Fort Recovery (5-5) at No. 5 Cincinnati College Prep (8-2)
No. 11 Cedarville (5-5) at No. 6 Portsmouth Notre Dame (8-2)
No. 10 New Bremen (6-4) at No. 7 Ansonia (8-2)
No. 9 Minster (6-4) at No. 8 Sidney Lehman Catholic (9-1)
