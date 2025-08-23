High school football: Friday night scores list

WEEK 1

Friday’s Results

Anderson 52, Cooper 10

Anna 55, Spencerville 0

Ansonia 36, Riverside 6

Arcanum 14, Covington 13

Badin 38, Hamilton 20

Bellefontaine 55, Sidney 21

Brookville 49, Tri-County North 16

Carlisle 42, National Trail 6

Catholic Central 54, Bradford 0

CHCA 24, Fenwick 7

Clinton-Massie 35, Waynesville 13

Crestview 62, Parkway 41

Deer Park 41, Belmont 32

Elida 38, Tol. Rogers 0

Fairborn 41, Tecumseh 6

Fort Recovery 44, Ponitz 0

Galion 35, St. Marys 6

Graham 28, Kenton Ridge 27

Greeneview 40, Blanchester 6

Greenville 24, Eaton 14

Kings 44, Sycamore 7

Harrison 34, Loveland 14

La Salle 42, Colerain 0

Lakota East 35, Centerville 20

Lebanon 20, Northmont 5

Lehman Catholic 56, Delphos St. John’s 35

Liberty-Benton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Lima Bath 50, Indian Lake 21

Lima Perry 12, Dixie 0

Lima Senior 12, Piqua 7

Marion Local 56, South Adams 0

Miamisburg 34, Chaminade Julienne 0

Middletown 28, Troy 20

Minster 22, Fort Loramie 14

New Bremen 41, Wayne Trace 0

Oak Hills 21, Edgewood 20

Oakwood 41, West Carrollton 22

Preble Shawnee 35, Middletown Madison 18

Springboro 21, Mason 7

Stebbins 36, Carroll 8

St. Henry 31, Celina 7

St. Xavier 14, Lakota West 7

Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 0

Tri-Village 68, Troy Christian 12

Trotwood 42, Cle. Heights 7

Van Wert 42, Bryan 7

Versailles 27, Milton-Union 6

Wapakoneta 28, Clay 7

Wayne 31, Fairfield 24

West Jefferson 27, Amanda Clearcreek 20

Wilmington 14, Northwest 10

Winton Woods 21, Springfield 14

Wyoming 24, Ross 21

Xenia 27, Beavercreek 18

Thursday’s Results

Alter 28, Fairmont 21

Col. Crawford 42, Fairbanks 7

Hughes 20, Dunbar 0

