High school football: Lakota East’s Hooks an Ohio Mr. Football award finalist

The candidates are chosen by a panel of Ohio Prep Sports Media Association members.

Hooks was the Southwest District Division I Offensive Player of the Year as named by the OPSMA, the Greater Miami Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and is a three-time First Team All-GMC selection. He rushed for 2,032 yards and 19 touchdowns in addition to catching 25 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

He had 286 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Centerville and 290 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 10 win against Lakota West. Hooks also played on defense and added 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, six pass deflections and three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.

Ponatoski is a two-time Greater Catholic League South Offensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team all-GCL selection. He completed 199-of-301 pass attempts for 2,402 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, and also had one rushing touchdown. Ponatoski is a University of Kentucky commit to play football and baseball.

Other Mr. Football nominees include Olentangy Orange senior quarterback Levi Davis, Shelby senior quarterback Brayden DeVito, Archbishop Hoban junior linebacker Brayton Feister, Cleveland Glenville senior linebacker Cincere Johnson, Indian Valley senior running back and linebacker Grady Kinsey, and Pickerington Central senior quarterback Rocco Williams.

Four of the past six winners of the award have come from the Southwest District, including Evan Prater of Cincinnati Wyoming in 2019, Corey Kiner of Cincinnati Roger Bacon in 2020, and Jordan Marshall of Moeller in 2023.

The winner will be announced by the OHSAA before the start of the D-II state championship game at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.