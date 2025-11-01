High school football: Late two-point play propels Lebanon over Fairmont 22-21

Lebanon senior Nick Lautar eludes a tackle attempt by a Fairmont defender. Lebanon won 22-21, Fri. Oct. 31, 2025, at James VanDeGrift Stadium in Lebanon. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright / Staff

Credit: Steven Wright / Staff

Lebanon senior Nick Lautar eludes a tackle attempt by a Fairmont defender. Lebanon won 22-21, Fri. Oct. 31, 2025, at James VanDeGrift Stadium in Lebanon. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
0 minutes ago
X

Lebanon head coach Micah Faler wanted no part of overtime.

The Warriors pulled out its most recently installed two-point play and converted and scored with 32 seconds remaining to complete a 22-21 comeback win over Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs.

“That’s not a team you want to go into overtime with,” he said. “I think we put in that two-point play on Tuesday.”

Fairmont took the lead for the first time all night when Logan Doty broke free on a 28-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Lebanon’s offense steadily drove from its own 35 in five- to eight-yard chunks until it reached Fairmont’s 9-yard line. Luke Faler found Nate Lautar wide open in the middle of the field for a touchdown that setup the winning conversion.

Check back for more coverage, including photos and video, from tonight’s Fairmont-Lebanon game.

In Other News
1
High school football: Alter routs Bellbrook to earn rematch with Badin
2
Former Flyer Toppin will miss at least three months with foot injury
3
High School Football Week 11 scores: Carlisle scores shutout win...
4
Bengals: 3 things to know about Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears
5
Bengals: Flacco may start Sunday against Bears, feels an ‘obligation’...

About the Author

Follow Steven Wright on twitter

Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.