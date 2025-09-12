High School Football: Lehman pulls away to beat Northridge 34-16

Lehman Catholic High School quarterback Turner Lachey threw four touchdowns as the Cavaliers erased an early 10-point deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Dayton Northridge 34-16 in their Three Rivers Conference opener on Thursday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium.
Lachey went 25-of-35 for 392 yards and four touchdowns as the Cavaliers improved to 4-0. Through four games, he’s thrown for 1,529 yards and 20 TDs.
Lehman senior O’Leary caught 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Cavaliers senior CJ Olding caught seven passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns.
Northridge fell to 1-3. Polar Bears senior running back Tre’Von Rowe rushed for 127 yards and senior quarterback Sulaiman Muhammed ran for 92 yards for Northridge, the defending TRC champion.
Withrow 49, Dunbar 12: The Tigers jumped out to a 27-6 halftime lead as Withrow improved to 4-0. They’ve outscored their opponents 113-19, including wins over Northmont and Chaminade Julienne.
Dunbar fell to 0-4. The Wolverines host Belmont next Thursday.
Edgewood 28, Fenwick 14: Cougars junior Brody O’Banion rushed for two scores and senior Miller Fall and junior Carter Breedlove each added TD runs as Edgewood won its first game of the season.
